What’s Streaming on Roku Channel in May 2022, Including ‘Black Swan,’ ‘Parker’

Coming to the Roku Channel this month is the 2010 film “Black Swan,” a psychological thriller about two women competing for starring roles in the NYC Ballet’s production of “Swan Lake.” Natalie Portman won an Oscar for her portrayal of a tortured dancer who descends into madness. Co-starring Mila Kunis, the film was directed by Darren Aronofsky. Portman and Kunis trained in ballet for several months before filming began.

Check out the trailer for “Black Swan”:

Also coming to the Roku Channel this month is “Parker,” a movie about a thief left for dead by his crew who decides to hijack their latest heist. Starring Jason Statham as Parker and Jennifer Lopez plays a Palm Beach real estate agent who assists his criminal efforts. The film is based on “Flashfire,” the 19th Parker novel, written by Donald Westlake under the pen name Richard Stark.

Coming in May:

Exclusive Movies

Initiation (5/1)

Twist (5/27)

Thriller Movies

Black Swan

Panic Room

Action Movies

The Revenant

Con Air

Midway

Parker

Drive

Kingdom of Heaven

Romance Movies

The Fault in Our Stars

A Walk in the Clouds

Two Weeks Notice

Dear John

The Proposal

Drama Movies

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Moneyball

The Sisters Brothers

Judy

Pearl Harbor

Comedy Movies

Like Mike

Yogi Bear

Life As We Know It

Holmes & Watson

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Good Morning Vietnam

TV Series

The Practice

Boston Legal

Melissa & Joey

Gangland Undercover

Forged in Fire