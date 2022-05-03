 Skip to Content
What’s Streaming on Roku Channel in May 2022, Including ‘Black Swan,’ ‘Parker’

Fern Siegel

Coming to the Roku Channel this month is the 2010 film “Black Swan,” a psychological thriller about two women competing for starring roles in the NYC Ballet’s production of “Swan Lake.” Natalie Portman won an Oscar for her portrayal of a tortured dancer who descends into madness. Co-starring Mila Kunis, the film was directed by Darren Aronofsky. Portman and Kunis trained in ballet for several months before filming began.

Check out the trailer for “Black Swan”:

Also coming to the Roku Channel this month is “Parker,” a movie about a thief left for dead by his crew who decides to hijack their latest heist. Starring Jason Statham as Parker and Jennifer Lopez plays a Palm Beach real estate agent who assists his criminal efforts. The film is based on “Flashfire,” the 19th Parker novel, written by Donald Westlake under the pen name Richard Stark.

Coming in May:

Exclusive Movies

  • Initiation (5/1)
  • Twist (5/27)

Thriller Movies

  • Black Swan
  • Panic Room

Action Movies

  • The Revenant
  • Con Air
  • Midway
  • Parker
  • Drive
  • Kingdom of Heaven

Romance Movies

  • The Fault in Our Stars
  • A Walk in the Clouds
  • Two Weeks Notice
  • Dear John
  • The Proposal

Drama Movies

  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  • Moneyball
  • The Sisters Brothers
  • Judy
  • Pearl Harbor

Comedy Movies

  • Like Mike
  • Yogi Bear
  • Life As We Know It
  • Holmes & Watson
  • The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
  • Good Morning Vietnam

TV Series

  • The Practice
  • Boston Legal
  • Melissa & Joey
  • Gangland Undercover
  • Forged in Fire
Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 270+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.

The service also made a splash by the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.

Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Showtime, STARZ, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.

