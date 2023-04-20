What’s the Biggest Benefit Warner Bros. Discovery Will See Integrating discovery+, HBO Max Content?

Anybody who follows the streaming industry knows that Warner Bros. Discovery held a huge press event last week to share more details about its forthcoming service Max. That streaming platform will integrate much of the content from discovery+ onto HBO Max, substantially increasing the size of its library without raising monthly subscription costs initially.

7-Day Free Trial $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

New data from ReelGood shows just how much HBO Max will change from a content perspective once the combination of the two libraries is complete. For instance, reality TV shows aren’t even in the top 10 genres on HBO Max as a percentage of its total content library. On the other hand, unscripted reality shows are the No. 1 genre on discovery+, and once Max is launched that category will be the third-largest percentage of the service’s total catalog.

This could be the biggest benefit WBD sees from essentially merging the two services into one—though it’s important to note discovery+ will remain a separate, standalone entity after May 23. Unscripted reality series are hugely popular among audiences, providing a lean-back style of viewing that allows users to simply watch and enjoy, rather than having to pay close attention to particular characters or story details. Up to 80% of all TV watching on all formats is lean-back, according to FX chairman John Landgraf, so adding these shows to HBO Max will give it a large selection of titles in a genre that audiences are demanding.

There’s no need for users to be concerned that the amount of prestige programming available on Max will go down, however. Almost one-third of TV shows on HBO Max are rated at an 8.0 or above on IMdB, and while far fewer of the discovery+ shows coming to Max are regarded that highly, the merger of the two services will increase the total count of such series on the new platform by nearly 100.

There will be no shortage of high-quality movies on Max, either. ReelGood’s data shows that Max will carry a total of 1,762 titles rated at a 6.0 or higher on IMDb, and nearly 600 of those will be rated at 7.0 or better. This demonstrates that WBD is clearly committed to retaining HBO Max’s reputation for offering premium content, as well as more lean-back style entertainment.

In short, Max will attempt to be all things to all customers. That’s usually a recipe for disaster, as most streaming platforms simply don’t have the breadth of content necessary to give users quality options in all categories. But WBD owns some of the most highly recognizable brands and intellectual property in the media world, and it stands a better chance than most of being able to leverage all those brands successfully on its new streaming platform.

The addition of so much lean-back programming will be especially helpful for Max in the current climate streaming originals are facing. Ratings for titles unique to streaming are down to start 2023, and with so many customers now willing to sign up for a service and cancel after watching a single show, it’s critical for streamers to have as much lean-back content as possible so customers stay engaged with their service.