When Are ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel, ‘Succession’ S3 and ‘Euphoria’ S2 Coming to HBO Max?

After their huge sweep at the Emmys on Sunday night, all eyes are currently on HBO as longtime fans, as well as new fans, are looking to see when all their hit shows will be coming back.

In an interview with Deadline, HBO president Casey Bloys gave some updates on when viewers can expect “Succession,” “Euphoria” and the “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon” to hit the network.

“Succession,” which held down the fort for HBO this year following the series finale of “GoT” last year came away with seven awards of its own. The show’s third season premiere has been delayed by the pandemic. It is not expected to return for Season 3 until mid to late-2021 as shooting won’t start until late-2020 or Winter 2021.

“Euphoria,” which has generated major buzz due to Zendaya’s win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, is slated to begin filming in early 2021. Fans of the show won’t have to wait too long to get a dose of the show, however, as HBO is planning a “special COVID episode,” as confirmed by Bloys.

“We might end up doing a little bridge episode,” Zendaya previously stated. “I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment… so we have something to live on until we are able to go into season two.”

House of Targaryen fans need not worry as well. The “Game of Thrones prequel, “House of the Dragon” is still on track for its 2022 premiere. According to Bloys, casting for the show is currently underway.