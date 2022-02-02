Can You Stream ‘Jackass Forever’? What Service Will Have the New Movie?
After numerous delays, the theatrical release of “Jackass Forever” is almost here. The sequel to “Jackass 3D” (2010), the fourth main installment, and the fifth overall installment in the Jackass film series will arrive in theaters on February 4 and feature new pranks, violent slapstick, and overall insanity that you should definitely not try at home.
“Jackass Forever” was first announced in December 2019. The film was initially scheduled to be released in March 2021, but production was delayed by the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film would see several more delays across 2020 and 2021.
Now with a 2022 release date, the film will star the Jackass crew; Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, Zach Holmes, Rachel Wolfson, Eric Manaka, Compston “Darkshark” Wilson, and Bam Margera (even though he was fired from the production in February 2021).
There will also be various celebrity guest appearances such as Eric André, Tory Belleci, Tony Hawk, Mat Hoffman, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler the Creator, Jules Sylvester, Danielle O’Toole, Rob Dyrdek, among many others.
However, the question we all want to know is… when can you stream “Jackass Forever” at home?
The landscape of movie releases has changed drastically since the initial announcement of the film. Several big companies like Disney, for instance, adapted to releasing new movies on their respective streaming services to comply with social distancing requirements. Warner Bros. had all of its 2021 theatrical releases stream on HBO Max simultaneously.
There’s precedence to believe that the movie could arrive on Paramount+ eventually.
When Can You Watch the ‘Jackass Forever’ Premiere?
No streaming release has been announced yet, however, the movie will more than likely be released on Paramount+ as the movie is from Paramount Pictures. And since Paramount typically releases its movies 30-45 after its theatrical release, “Jackass Forever” can be expected to hit the streaming service in early or mid-March.
If you can’t wait for a barrage of stupid stunts, Paramount+ is currently streaming “Jackass 3.5.”
Where Will ‘Jackass Forever’ Be Available to Stream?
On What Devices Can You Stream Paramount+?
Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV
