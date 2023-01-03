When is ‘Yellowstone’ Returning with New Episodes; When Will Season 5 be Available to Stream on Peacock?

“Yellowstone” aired its thrilling midseason finale on the Paramount Network on New Year’s Day, and viewers have finally gotten some clarity on when the series will return to air the final six episodes of Season 5. Paramount has announced that new episodes of “Yellowstone” will come back this summer, though no specific date has been given.

Season 5 has been the most consequential yet for the residents of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and its surrounding areas. John Dutton has been elected governor, but his scheming adopted son Jamie has moved to oust John and run for the office himself. Jamie and Beth have been set on a collision course which only one of them will walk away from. Meanwhile, the Yellowstone cattle have been relocated to the 6666 ranch in Texas to avoid illness (a new “Yellowstone” spinoff series will be set on the ranch and will premiere this year).

When Will Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ Be Streaming On-Demand on Peacock?

No date has been announced for when Season 5 of “Yellowstone” will come to streaming on Peacock. Season 4 of the series concluded on Jan. 2, 2022, and came to streaming on March 28. But there’s a key difference between Seasons 4 and 5 that make this information a little harder to apply this year.

That difference is that Season 5 of “Yellowstone” is 14 episodes long, whereas past seasons were only 10 episodes each. Also, this is the first time that the show has had a midseason break, and since the series won’t return with new episodes until summer, the first half of the season could be moved to Peacock in late March, just like Season 4. While that is unlikely, Paramount Global could decide that allowing viewers to catch up on the show before it returns to cable could be beneficial.

On the other hand, Peacock more than likely will have to wait until the entire season has aired on the Paramount Network before it arrives on streaming. If that’s the case, it could be late summer or even early fall before Season 5 of “Yellowstone” is available to stream on-demand on Peacock. However, Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock now.

The first three seasons of “Yellowstone” have premiered in the third week of June, so that would be a logical time for Paramount to unspool the remaining episodes of Season 5. So, if the most popular show on cable returns on June 18, it would theoretically wrap up on July 23. Therefore, if Peacock is forced to wait the 85-90 days that have been standard for past seasons, it is likely that “Yellowstone” Season 5 won’t arrive on the NBCUniversal streaming service until late October, most likely Monday, Oct. 24, 2023.

How Can You Stream Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ On-Demand Now?

The best way to stream recent episodes of “Yellowstone” that are not on Peacock is with a subscription to the live TV streaming service Philo. Then you can download the Paramount Network app, enter your Philo credentials, and stream “Yellowstone” Season 5 episodes you might need to catch up on, or just want to watch again.

Season 5 episodes will also be made available for purchase on Prime Video and iTunes before the show returns this summer.

Why Can’t You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on Paramount+?

Although “Yellowstone” airs on the Paramount Network, on-demand episodes of past seasons of the series cannot currently be found on Paramount+. Those live on Peacock thanks to a licensing agreement, and Seasons 1-4 of the series are currently available there.

Paramount+ subscribers still have access to other series from “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, including “1883” and “1923,” which are set in the same universe and feature various generations of the ubiquitous Duttons.