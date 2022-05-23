 Skip to Content
When Will You Be Able to Stream ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning’?

Ben Bowman

Tom Cruise is back and he’s running. Today, we got a teaser trailer for “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.” In addition to the return of Kittridge - the foil from the 1996 original, we got a glimpse of a new character called White Widow (Vanessa Kirby). What’s happening? What’s up with the weird “Matrix”-like disco rave 18 seconds into the trailer? Why is Tom Cruise riding a motorcycle off a cliff?

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter. Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are sure to keep audiences riveted as this adventure hurtles from the desert to Venice to the Vatican and beyond.

You can see the trailer here:

But the big question is… when will you be able to watch it online?

First, it’s important to note that the new movie won’t hit theaters until July 2023. Secondly, Tom Cruise gets preferential treatment when it comes to streaming. Paramount's CFO recently admitted as much. “We do still look at [streaming windows] on a case-by-case [basis]. There are certain movies that are really made for the theatrical experience,” said Naveen Chopra. “‘Top Gun [Maverick]’ is a great example of that. You should see that movie in a theater, and it will stay in the theater for a longer period of time.”

The wait time between Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere and its arrival on Paramount+ will probably indicate the wait for “Mission: Impossible.” Paramount+ has experimented with lots of different windows. In the case of “PAW Patrol: The Movie” and “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” the movie hit theaters and Paramount+ on the same day. With “Snake Eyes,” the movie tanked so hard, Paramount raced to make it available for digital rental just three weeks after it debuted.

Remember, “Top Gun: Maverick” had a commercial during the Super Bowl way back in 2020. Rather than allow the movie to be dumped in COVID-stricken theaters or on the Paramount+ predecessor CBS All Access, Cruise forced Paramount to wait two entire years before allowing the movie to see the light of day.

All this is to say we shouldn’t expect a traditional 45-day window for the next “Mission: Impossible” film. Given Cruise’s sway and the way the calendar plays out, we would expect to see it on Paramount+ sometime in December 2023.

Cruise has Paramount over a barrel since franchises are the most important factor driving adoption of streaming services and Paramount doesn’t have much in that regard. Yes, they own the Star Trek series, but those movies have been on ice since 2016’s “Star Trek: Beyond.” “A Quiet Place” is developing into a mini-franchise, but those movies only arrive as often as John Krasinski and Emily Blunt can crank them out. They’re trying to expand “The Godfather” franchise with is behind-the-scenes series, “The Offer,” but the reception has been muted. Paramount’s biggest TV show, “Yellowstone,” doesn’t even come to Paramount+ (it lives on Peacock). So at the end of the day, Paramount needs to keep Cruise happy to keep the impossible missions flowing.

If you need to load up on some action from this fantastic series, all the other “Mission: Impossible” films are available to stream now. Here’s where you can find them.

Where to Stream the 'Mission: Impossible' Series

  • Mission: Impossible

    May 22, 1996

    When Ethan Hunt, the leader of a crack espionage team whose perilous operation has gone awry with no explanation, discovers that a mole has penetrated the CIA, he’s surprised to learn that he’s the No. 1 suspect. To clear his name, Hunt now must ferret out the real double agent and, in the process, even the score.

  • Mission: Impossible II

    May 24, 2000

    With computer genius Luther Stickell at his side and a beautiful thief on his mind, agent Ethan Hunt races across Australia and Spain to stop a former IMF agent from unleashing a genetically engineered biological weapon called Chimera. This mission, should Hunt choose to accept it, plunges him into the center of an international crisis of terrifying magnitude.

  • Mission: Impossible III

    May 3, 2006

    Retired from active duty to train new IMF agents, Ethan Hunt is called back into action to confront sadistic arms dealer, Owen Davian. Hunt must try to protect his girlfriend while working with his new team to complete the mission.

  • Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

    December 7, 2011

    Ethan Hunt and his team are racing against time to track down a dangerous terrorist named Hendricks, who has gained access to Russian nuclear launch codes and is planning a strike on the United States. An attempt to stop him ends in an explosion causing severe destruction to the Kremlin and the IMF to be implicated in the bombing, forcing the President to disavow them. No longer being aided by the government, Ethan and his team chase Hendricks around the globe, although they might still be too late to stop a disaster.

  • Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

    July 23, 2015

    Ethan and team take on their most impossible mission yet—eradicating ‘The Syndicate’, an International and highly-skilled rogue organisation committed to destroying the IMF.

  • Mission: Impossible - Fallout

    July 13, 2018

    When an IMF mission ends badly, the world is faced with dire consequences. As Ethan Hunt takes it upon himself to fulfill his original briefing, the CIA begin to question his loyalty and his motives. The IMF team find themselves in a race against time, hunted by assassins while trying to prevent a global catastrophe.

