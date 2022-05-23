When Will You Be Able to Stream ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning’?

Tom Cruise is back and he’s running. Today, we got a teaser trailer for “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.” In addition to the return of Kittridge - the foil from the 1996 original, we got a glimpse of a new character called White Widow (Vanessa Kirby). What’s happening? What’s up with the weird “Matrix”-like disco rave 18 seconds into the trailer? Why is Tom Cruise riding a motorcycle off a cliff?

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter. Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are sure to keep audiences riveted as this adventure hurtles from the desert to Venice to the Vatican and beyond.

You can see the trailer here:

But the big question is… when will you be able to watch it online?

First, it’s important to note that the new movie won’t hit theaters until July 2023. Secondly, Tom Cruise gets preferential treatment when it comes to streaming. Paramount's CFO recently admitted as much. “We do still look at [streaming windows] on a case-by-case [basis]. There are certain movies that are really made for the theatrical experience,” said Naveen Chopra. “‘Top Gun [Maverick]’ is a great example of that. You should see that movie in a theater, and it will stay in the theater for a longer period of time.”

The wait time between Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere and its arrival on Paramount+ will probably indicate the wait for “Mission: Impossible.” Paramount+ has experimented with lots of different windows. In the case of “PAW Patrol: The Movie” and “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” the movie hit theaters and Paramount+ on the same day. With “Snake Eyes,” the movie tanked so hard, Paramount raced to make it available for digital rental just three weeks after it debuted.

Remember, “Top Gun: Maverick” had a commercial during the Super Bowl way back in 2020. Rather than allow the movie to be dumped in COVID-stricken theaters or on the Paramount+ predecessor CBS All Access, Cruise forced Paramount to wait two entire years before allowing the movie to see the light of day.

All this is to say we shouldn’t expect a traditional 45-day window for the next “Mission: Impossible” film. Given Cruise’s sway and the way the calendar plays out, we would expect to see it on Paramount+ sometime in December 2023.

Cruise has Paramount over a barrel since franchises are the most important factor driving adoption of streaming services and Paramount doesn’t have much in that regard. Yes, they own the Star Trek series, but those movies have been on ice since 2016’s “Star Trek: Beyond.” “A Quiet Place” is developing into a mini-franchise, but those movies only arrive as often as John Krasinski and Emily Blunt can crank them out. They’re trying to expand “The Godfather” franchise with is behind-the-scenes series, “The Offer,” but the reception has been muted. Paramount’s biggest TV show, “Yellowstone,” doesn’t even come to Paramount+ (it lives on Peacock). So at the end of the day, Paramount needs to keep Cruise happy to keep the impossible missions flowing.

If you need to load up on some action from this fantastic series, all the other “Mission: Impossible” films are available to stream now. Here’s where you can find them.