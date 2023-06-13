Where to Binge ‘Outlander’ if You Need to Catch Up Before New Season Premieres

The historical drama “Outlander” is returning to TV with hotly-anticipated new episodes on Friday, June 16. The Season 7 premiere will air on Starz at 8 p.m. ET, but the episode will be available on-demand on the STARZ streaming platform starting at 12:01 a.m.

That doesn’t leave users much time to binge the show from start to finish, though doubtless the diehards out there could accomplish that task. But if you need to catch up on a few episodes, or even a full season of “Outlander” before diving into the new batch of episodes, there are several options available to you, including some pretty impressive free trials.

How to Watch Episodes of ‘Outlander’ On-Demand with a Live TV Streaming Service

You can add STARZ on-demand to a host of live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

If you’re not a live TV streaming customer yet, but you’ve been thinking about signing up, DIRECTV STREAM is definitely the way to go to get access to STARZ. New customers to DIRECTV STREAM get three months of STARZ free when they sign up, plus $10 off their base subscription plan for the first three months they’re subscribed. If you decide to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM, you can also choose to grab three months of services like Max, SHOWTIME, and MGM+ at no cost.

You’ll have to keep your DIRECTV STREAM service for the entirety of that period to continue enjoying free access to STARZ. But it will certainly give you ample time to catch up on old episodes of “Outlander,” and allow you to watch the new seventh season either live on TV or on-demand at your leisure.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Episodes of ‘Outlander’ On-Demand with a Subscription Video Service

If you’re not interested in picking up a live TV streaming service at this time, there are still a couple of great options for watching STARZ on-demand.

First up, users can head directly to STARZ and save. Right now, STARZ is offering new subscribers a special deal: 44% off their service for the first three months they’re subscribed. That means instead of paying $8.99 per month for 90 days of STARZ, you can get it for just $5 per month. That should be ample time for catching up on old episodes of “Outlander,” and for watching the first batch of episodes from Season 7 that will be released this summer.

Prime Video also offers a STARZ subscription, and while you won’t get the same discounted price as you will by going directly to STARZ, you will find some exclusive bundles. Customers can bundle STARZ with MGM+ or AMC+ on Prime Video for a special price. The combination of STARZ and MGM+ will cost $11.99 per month instead of $14.98, while the AMC+/STARZ bundle runs $13.99 instead of the normal $17.98. If you’re looking to watch old “Outlander” episodes and add a couple more subscription video services to your library, this is definitely the offer for you.