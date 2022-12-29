 Skip to Content
Where to Stream Movies and TV Shows Featuring Soccer Sensation Pelé Who Passed Away at 82

David Satin

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé sadly passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. He was one of the most imposing and commanding global sports figures of the last half-century and revolutionized and popularized the game, especially in the United States. Since his introduction to the world in the 1958 World Cup, Pelé has captured the imagination of sports fans everywhere with his unique ability to play the beautiful game.

There are several documentary movies and series available centering on the life of Pelé and his many career successes. ESPN2 will air an obituary to the fabled superstar, voiced by famed (and now-retired) anchor Bob Ley.

Check below to see where you can watch these films, and get a reminder of why Pelé will always be regarded as one of the most important players in the history of soccer.

Tubi

Tubi is a free on-demand and live TV streaming service that offers thousands of titles. It currently offers three titles related to Pelé, including:

  • Pelé: King of Football - Using his influence as ‘Athlete of the Century’ (as named by the International Olympic Committee), this film chronicles Pelé’s work to topple racial inequality in Brazil.

  • Pelé, The Master and His Method - Pelé, the world’s most recognized athlete, teaches the most comprehensive system for playing soccer. The program encompasses each and every aspect of soccer, as taught by the master himself.

  • Under the Lights: Pelé - From the favelas of Sao Paolo to a favorite son of Brazil and global sports icon, this special offers some of Pelé’s greatest goals and moves on the field ever.

‘Pelé: The Last Show’ | Rent on Vudu for $2.99

On August 28, 1977, the “King of Soccer” left his throne vacant. Pelé officially quit his job: mesmerising the world. His last soccer jersey, “that” soccer jersey, became the shroud of the history of soccer. This is a journey through his last match, a long farewell reported by those who were there and left a mark not only on Pelé, but also on an era.

‘Pelé: Birth of a Legend’

Pelé: Birth of a Legend

May 6, 2016

The life story of Brazilian football legend, Pele.

‘Pelé’

Pelé

February 23, 2021

Against the backdrop of a turbulent era in Brazil, this documentary captures Pelé’s extraordinary path from breakthrough talent to national hero. Mixing rare archival footage and exclusive interviews, this documentary celebrates the legendary Brazilian footballer who personified football as art.

‘Escape to Victory’

Escape to Victory

June 17, 1981

A group of POWs in a German prison camp during World War II play the German National Soccer Team in this powerful film depicting the role of prisoners during wartime.

