Where to Watch ‘Inside the NFL’ in 2023

David Satin

Get ready for another season of “Inside the NFL,” with some fantastic new faces providing unique perspectives on the game. This season of “Inside the NFL premieres on The CW on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, it’s first season on the channel after a year on Paramount+. Watch highlights with expert analysis and see clips from players mic’d up on the field all throughout the 2023 NFL season with a new crew of experts. You can see “Inside the NFL” on The CW with a Subscription to YouTube TV.

How to Watch 2023 Season of ‘Inside the NFL’

About ‘Inside the NFL’

Every season, the “Inside the NFL” crew provides new insights and expert opinions on the league’s hottest action from the previous week. This season, fans will find the show on a new broadcast home: The CW. There will also be plenty of new faces on the show, including former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and Emmy-winner Ryan Clark, Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, and Chris Long.

“We are so proud that INSIDE THE NFL has been loved and consumed by football fans for an incredible 47 years,” said Ross Ketover, Senior Executive, NFL Films. “Now having this show on broadcast television for the first time, with our new partners at The CW, everyone at NFL Films is unbelievably excited to refresh and reinvent this tentpole franchise.”

How to Stream ‘Inside the NFL’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “Inside the NFL” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
The CW----

All Live TV Streaming Services

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: The CW + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Promo for 'Inside the NFL' on The CW

