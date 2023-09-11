Where to Watch Local Broadcast Channels if DISH-Hearst Retransmission Dispute Has Blacked Them Out

The ink has barely dried on the new carriage deal between Disney and Spectrum, but there’s already a new dispute between a channel owner and a pay-TV provider to report on. This one is between DISH and Hearst Television, and has caused 37 broadcast channel affiliates in 27 markets to go dark for DISH subscribers in those areas.

It’s a fairly standard retransmission dispute, with DISH accusing Hearst of arbitrarily demanding excessive fee raises. Hearst is crying foul, saying it is only asking for market-based increases and that none of its demands have been unfair. Local affiliates of broadcast networks ABC, CBS, The CW, NBC, and MyNetworkTV are currently impacted by the service interruption.

If the dispute has you convinced that it’s time to cut the cord and leave cable behind forever, you have several options available for streaming your local channels without cable or satellite. Channel offerings can vary by location, so double-check with each of the following services to ensure a specific channel is available where you live.

Which Live TV Streaming Services Carry the Hearst-Owned Local Channels Drooped by DISH?

DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all carry local channels in at least a handful of markets, but which has the most local affiliates available, and which comes with the best array of cost-saving extras and bonuses?

DIRECTV STREAM is the best service for new cord-cutters who want access to their local affiliates to try. It comes with a five-day free trial for all new customers and includes a bigger variety of in-demand cable channels than any other live TV service. Users who live in an area where Nexstar owns the local broadcast affiliates are still dealing with a blackout, but if you are affected by the Hearst-DISH dispute you’ll find your local channels available with a DIRECTV STREAM subscription. DIRECTV STREAM plans start at $74.99 per month.

Fubo offers a free trial of varying lengths, depending on when customers sign up for the service. Fubo carries local broadcast affiliates in most major markets, and it includes regional sports networks in the channel lineup of a vast majority of customers as well. Plans start at $85.98, and if you’re a sports diehard this is a great choice for you.

Hulu + Live TV is a great choice for users affected by the retransmission dispute between DISH and Hearst. Its prices are rising from $69.99 per month to $76.99 per month on Oct. 12, but users still get access to their local channels, as well as Disney+, ESPN+, and on-demand Hulu for that price.

YouTube TV offers a good selection of local channels in most markets. Its prices start at $72.99 per month normally, though it doesn’t come with a standard free trial that all customers get to use or any free streaming services.

Sling TV is DISH’s live TV streaming service, and it doesn’t appear that it is affected by the dispute with Hearst. However, Sling only offers local affiliates of ABC, Fox, and NBC in a handful of markets, and the service doesn’t carry CBS or The CW anywhere.