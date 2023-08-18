Where to Watch the Best High School Quarterbacks in the Country

High school football season is nearly here! As kids around the country head back to class, football fans everywhere are prepping their foam fingers, novelty hats and other game-day essentials so as to be fully ready for the first game of the season.

The most important position in the game continues to be quarterback, and many of the high school athletes preparing to take the field today are the college stars of tomorrow. Audiences who want to track their careers in the sport from their earliest point will want to ensure they’re subscribed to NFHS Network, which offers the most high school football of any streamer. But is that the best way to see the top 10 quarterbacks in the United States?

Who Are the Top 10 Quarterbacks in the U.S.?

In a quarterback-driven game like football, it’s hard to believe someone wouldn’t be tracking the top prospects from every corner of the U.S. This list comes from 247Sports, who keeps tabs on major high school football prospects from every position.

Where to Watch the Top 10 High School Quarterbacks in the Country

The best place to watch high school football period is with NFHS Network. This service costs $11.99 per month or $79.99 per season, and has the most high school sports of any streaming platform on the market. It won’t carry every school in the country, but the top prospects are most likely to have their games streamed on this service.

Sign Up nfhsnetwork.com NFHS Network Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations. Sign Up $11.99 / month nfhsnetwork.com

There’s also the 2023 Geico High School Football Kickoff, which appears on ESPN and ESPN2. That event will feature 54 of ESPN’s top-300 ranked players in the country, including Langston Hughes QB Air Noland. The Geico High School Football Kickoff can be streamed on one of five different live TV streaming services.

Will Any of the Top 10 Quarterbacks in the U.S. Be Available to Watch on Local Broadcast Channels?

Generally speaking, most high school football contests aren’t televised unless they’re state championship games. However, some users might find that their local high school is big enough to see its regular season games on local channels like ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, NBC, etc. Below is a list of live TV streamers that carry these channels; if you know the call-sign of your local TV station (such as WGN-TV in Chicago) you can type it into the search bar at the top of the page to see which services will carry it in your market.