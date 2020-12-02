Where’s Rudolph? Classic Christmas Special Blocked on Streaming Services

Every year, families look forward to being able to watch the 1964 stop-motion classic, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. But users on Live TV Streaming Services like YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and CBS All Access, found themselves unable to enjoy the tradition when CBS aired the special Tuesday night. If you tried to watch, you’d get the message: “This Program Is Unavailable For Streaming On The Internet”

What’s going on? While they have the broadcast rights, CBS doesn’t have the rights to stream Rudolph online, even though cable or antenna viewers would be able to see the special without trouble.

The only channel with streaming rights is Freeform (which acquired them last year), so if you do add Rudolph to your DVR, you’ll be able to watch it once it’s broadcast on Freeform. It is first supposed to run on Freeform on Dec. 5 at 7:40 p.m.

Finding your favorite Christmas classic can be a headache as these movies switch from streaming service to streaming service. To find your online viewing options, just type your favorite title into the search box above or see The Streamable’s Guide to Streaming the Best Christmas Movies of All Time.

