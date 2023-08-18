Who Are the Best Ranked High School Football Players and Where Can You Watch Them?

High school football season is ready to kick off and with it comes the next generation of top football talent. Many of the top players in the nation have already decided where they’ll go to play college ball. If you’re a fan of national programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, and more, you may be chomping at the bit to see what’s in store for your favorite team next year. You may also just love high school football and want to watch the very best play.

The best way to watch high school football is to subscribe to NFHS Network. For just $11.99 per month or $79.99 per season, you’ll be able to watch the top high school football programs in the country. As an added bonus, you can also watch other sports like basketball, volleyball, baseball, wrestling, ice hockey, cheerleading, and more.

A handful of high school games air on the ESPN family of networks, usually on ESPNU. ESPN’s nationally-televised high school football kicks off with the 2023 Geico High School Football Kickoff, which appears on ESPN and ESPN2. That event will feature 54 of ESPN’s top-300 ranked players in the country, including Langston Hughes QB Air Noland. Once state championship games begin, you may also see them appear on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU. These three channels can be streamed on one of five different live TV streaming services.

Generally speaking, only state championship games are aired on broadcast television, and only in certain areas of the country. Many towns simply air the games on public access channels or don’t air them at all. However, some users might find that their local high school is big enough to see its regular season games on local channels like ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, NBC, etc. Below is a list of live TV streamers that carry these channels; if you know the call sign of your local TV station (such as WABC in New York City) you can use the search bar at the top of the page to see which services carry it in your market.

Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football so as the high school season kicks out, it would behoove you to check out the wave of talent ready to take college football by storm next season. The top 32 high school players in the country are deemed to be five-star prospects. The thinking is that since there are 32 teams in the NFL, these prospects would be first-round draft picks if they were eligible now.

These rankings come the 247Sports recruiting service and single out the best high school football talent in the country, and thanks to NFHS Network, now you can watch them throughout their season seasons before heading off to the colleges of their choice next year.