Who Are the Best Ranked High School Football Players and Where Can You Watch Them?
High school football season is ready to kick off and with it comes the next generation of top football talent. Many of the top players in the nation have already decided where they’ll go to play college ball. If you’re a fan of national programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, and more, you may be chomping at the bit to see what’s in store for your favorite team next year. You may also just love high school football and want to watch the very best play.
The best way to watch high school football is to subscribe to NFHS Network. For just $11.99 per month or $79.99 per season, you’ll be able to watch the top high school football programs in the country. As an added bonus, you can also watch other sports like basketball, volleyball, baseball, wrestling, ice hockey, cheerleading, and more.
Will ESPN Air Any High School Football Games This Season?
A handful of high school games air on the ESPN family of networks, usually on ESPNU. ESPN’s nationally-televised high school football kicks off with the 2023 Geico High School Football Kickoff, which appears on ESPN and ESPN2. That event will feature 54 of ESPN’s top-300 ranked players in the country, including Langston Hughes QB Air Noland. Once state championship games begin, you may also see them appear on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU. These three channels can be streamed on one of five different live TV streaming services.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPNU
|^ $15 (≥ $99.99)
|^ $8
|•
|-
|^ $11
|-
|•
Can I Watch High School Football Games on TV?
Generally speaking, only state championship games are aired on broadcast television, and only in certain areas of the country. Many towns simply air the games on public access channels or don’t air them at all. However, some users might find that their local high school is big enough to see its regular season games on local channels like ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, NBC, etc. Below is a list of live TV streamers that carry these channels; if you know the call sign of your local TV station (such as WABC in New York City) you can use the search bar at the top of the page to see which services carry it in your market.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
Who Are the Top 32 High School Football Players in the Country?
Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football so as the high school season kicks out, it would behoove you to check out the wave of talent ready to take college football by storm next season. The top 32 high school players in the country are deemed to be five-star prospects. The thinking is that since there are 32 teams in the NFL, these prospects would be first-round draft picks if they were eligible now.
These rankings come the 247Sports recruiting service and single out the best high school football talent in the country, and thanks to NFHS Network, now you can watch them throughout their season seasons before heading off to the colleges of their choice next year.
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|College Team
|How to Watch
|No. 1
|Dylan Raiola
|QB
|Buford (Buford, Ga.)
|Georgia
|Georgia NFHS Network
|No.2
|Jeremiah Smith
|WR
|Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Opa Locka, Fla.)
|Ohio State
|Florida NFHS Network
|No.3
|Williams Nwaneri
|DL
|Lee’s Summit North (Lees Summit, Mo.)
|Missouri
|Missouri NFHS Network
|No.4
|Ellis Robinson IV
|CB
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
|Georgia
|Florida NFHS Network
|No.5
|Sammy Brown
|LB
|Jefferson (Jefferson, Ga.)
|Clemson
|Georgia NFHS Network
|No.6
|Aydin Breland
|DL
|Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Cali.)
|Undecided
|California NFHS Network
|No.7
|Ryan Wingo
|WR
|St. Louis University (Saint Louis, Mo.)
|Undecided
|Missouri NFHS Network
|No.8
|Elijah Rushing
|EDGE
|Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.)
|Arizona
|Arizona NFHS Network
|9
|Bryant Wesco
|WR
|Midlothian (Midlothian, Texas)
|Clemson
|Texas NFHS Network
|No.10
|David Stone
|DL
|IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
|Undecided
|Florida NFHS Network
|No.11
|KJ Bolden
|S
|Buford (Buford, Ga.)
|Florida State
|Georgia NFHS Network
|No.12
|Jordan Ross
|EDGE
|Vestavia Hills (Birmingham, Al.)
|Undecided
|Alabama NFHS Network
|No.13
|Dylan Stewart
|EDGE
|Friendship Collegiate Academy (Washington, D.C.)
|South Carolina
|Virginia NFHS Network
|No.14
|Perry Thompson
|WR
|Foley (Foley, Al.)
|Auburn
|Alabama NFHS Network
|No.15
|Terry Bussey
|ATH
|Timpson (Timpson, Texas)
|Undecided
|Texas NFHS Network
|No.16
|Justin Williams
|LB
|Oak Ridge (Conroe, Texas)
|Georgia
|Texas NFHS Network
|No.17
|Cameron Coleman
|WR
|Central (Phenix City, Al.)
|Texas A&M
|Alabama NFHS Network
|No.18
|Mylan Graham
|WR
|New Haven (New Haven, In.)
|Ohio State
|Indiana NFHS Network
|No.19
|Micah Hudson
|WR
|Lake Belton (Temple, Texas)
|Undecided
|Texas NFHS Network
|No.20
|Jaylen Mbakwe
|ATH
|Clay-Chalkville (Pinson, Al.)
|Alabama
|Alabama NFHS Network
|No.21
|Justin Scott
|DL
|St. Ignatius (Chicago, Ill.)
|Ohio State
|Illinois NFHS Network
|No.22
|Mike Matthews
|WR
|Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)
|Tennessee
|Georgia NFHS Network
|No.23
|Julian Sayin
|QB
|Carlsbad (Carlsbad, Cali.)
|Alabama
|Alabama NFHS Network
|No.24
|Brandon Baker
|OT
|Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Cali.)
|Undecided
|California NFHS Network
|No.25
|Landen Thomas
|TE
|Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.)
|Florida State
|Georgia NFHS Network
|No.26
|Kobe Black
|CB
|Connally (Waco, Texas)
|Undecided
|Texas NFHS Network
|No.27
|Colin Simmons
|EDGE
|Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)
|Texas
|Texas NFHS Network
|No.28
|Eddrick Houston
|DL
|Buford (Buford, Ga.)
|Undecided
|Georgia NFHS Network
|No.29
|Jamonta Waller
|EDGE
|Picayune Memorial (Picayune, Miss.)
|Mississippi NFHS Network
|NFHS Network
|No.30
|Kamarion Franklin
|DL
|Lake Cormorant (Lake Cormorant, Miss.)
|Undecided
|Mississippi NFHS Network
|No.31
|Dominick McKinley
|DL
|Acadiana (Lafayette, La.)
|Undecided
|Louisiana NFHS Network
|No.32
|Xavier Filsaime
|S
|McKinney (McKinney, Texas)
|Florida
|Florida NFHS Network
NFHS Network
Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.