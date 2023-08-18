 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFHS Network

Who Are the Best Ranked High School Football Players and Where Can You Watch Them?

Jeff Kotuby

High school football season is ready to kick off and with it comes the next generation of top football talent. Many of the top players in the nation have already decided where they’ll go to play college ball. If you’re a fan of national programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, and more, you may be chomping at the bit to see what’s in store for your favorite team next year. You may also just love high school football and want to watch the very best play.

The best way to watch high school football is to subscribe to NFHS Network. For just $11.99 per month or $79.99 per season, you’ll be able to watch the top high school football programs in the country. As an added bonus, you can also watch other sports like basketball, volleyball, baseball, wrestling, ice hockey, cheerleading, and more.

Will ESPN Air Any High School Football Games This Season?

A handful of high school games air on the ESPN family of networks, usually on ESPNU. ESPN’s nationally-televised high school football kicks off with the 2023 Geico High School Football Kickoff, which appears on ESPN and ESPN2. That event will feature 54 of ESPN’s top-300 ranked players in the country, including Langston Hughes QB Air Noland. Once state championship games begin, you may also see them appear on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU. These three channels can be streamed on one of five different live TV streaming services.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
ESPN - -
ESPN2 - -
ESPNU ^ $15 (≥ $99.99) ^ $8 - ^ $11 -

Can I Watch High School Football Games on TV?

Generally speaking, only state championship games are aired on broadcast television, and only in certain areas of the country. Many towns simply air the games on public access channels or don’t air them at all. However, some users might find that their local high school is big enough to see its regular season games on local channels like ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, NBC, etc. Below is a list of live TV streamers that carry these channels; if you know the call sign of your local TV station (such as WABC in New York City) you can use the search bar at the top of the page to see which services carry it in your market.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
ABC - -
CBS - - -
Fox - -
NBC - -

Who Are the Top 32 High School Football Players in the Country?

Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football so as the high school season kicks out, it would behoove you to check out the wave of talent ready to take college football by storm next season. The top 32 high school players in the country are deemed to be five-star prospects. The thinking is that since there are 32 teams in the NFL, these prospects would be first-round draft picks if they were eligible now.

These rankings come the 247Sports recruiting service and single out the best high school football talent in the country, and thanks to NFHS Network, now you can watch them throughout their season seasons before heading off to the colleges of their choice next year.

Rank Player Position High School College Team How to Watch
No. 1 Dylan Raiola QB Buford (Buford, Ga.) Georgia Georgia NFHS Network
No.2 Jeremiah Smith WR Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Opa Locka, Fla.) Ohio State Florida NFHS Network
No.3 Williams Nwaneri DL Lee’s Summit North (Lees Summit, Mo.) Missouri Missouri NFHS Network
No.4 Ellis Robinson IV CB IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Georgia Florida NFHS Network
No.5 Sammy Brown LB Jefferson (Jefferson, Ga.) Clemson Georgia NFHS Network
No.6 Aydin Breland DL Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Cali.) Undecided California NFHS Network
No.7 Ryan Wingo WR St. Louis University (Saint Louis, Mo.) Undecided Missouri NFHS Network
No.8 Elijah Rushing EDGE Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.) Arizona Arizona NFHS Network
9 Bryant Wesco WR Midlothian (Midlothian, Texas) Clemson Texas NFHS Network
No.10 David Stone DL IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Undecided Florida NFHS Network
No.11 KJ Bolden S Buford (Buford, Ga.) Florida State Georgia NFHS Network
No.12 Jordan Ross EDGE Vestavia Hills (Birmingham, Al.) Undecided Alabama NFHS Network
No.13 Dylan Stewart EDGE Friendship Collegiate Academy (Washington, D.C.) South Carolina Virginia NFHS Network
No.14 Perry Thompson WR Foley (Foley, Al.) Auburn Alabama NFHS Network
No.15 Terry Bussey ATH Timpson (Timpson, Texas) Undecided Texas NFHS Network
No.16 Justin Williams LB Oak Ridge (Conroe, Texas) Georgia Texas NFHS Network
No.17 Cameron Coleman WR Central (Phenix City, Al.) Texas A&M Alabama NFHS Network
No.18 Mylan Graham WR New Haven (New Haven, In.) Ohio State Indiana NFHS Network
No.19 Micah Hudson WR Lake Belton (Temple, Texas) Undecided Texas NFHS Network
No.20 Jaylen Mbakwe ATH Clay-Chalkville (Pinson, Al.) Alabama Alabama NFHS Network
No.21 Justin Scott DL St. Ignatius (Chicago, Ill.) Ohio State Illinois NFHS Network
No.22 Mike Matthews WR Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) Tennessee Georgia NFHS Network
No.23 Julian Sayin QB Carlsbad (Carlsbad, Cali.) Alabama Alabama NFHS Network
No.24 Brandon Baker OT Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Cali.) Undecided California NFHS Network
No.25 Landen Thomas TE Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.) Florida State Georgia NFHS Network
No.26 Kobe Black CB Connally (Waco, Texas) Undecided Texas NFHS Network
No.27 Colin Simmons EDGE Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) Texas Texas NFHS Network
No.28 Eddrick Houston DL Buford (Buford, Ga.) Undecided Georgia NFHS Network
No.29 Jamonta Waller EDGE Picayune Memorial (Picayune, Miss.) Mississippi NFHS Network NFHS Network
No.30 Kamarion Franklin DL Lake Cormorant (Lake Cormorant, Miss.) Undecided Mississippi NFHS Network
No.31 Dominick McKinley DL Acadiana (Lafayette, La.) Undecided Louisiana NFHS Network
No.32 Xavier Filsaime S McKinney (McKinney, Texas) Florida Florida NFHS Network
Sign Up
nfhsnetwork.com

NFHS Network

Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.

Sign Up
$11.99 / month
nfhsnetwork.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.