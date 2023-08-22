Why DIRECTV STREAM is the Best Option for New Cord Cutters

So you’ve finally done it. You’ve cut the cord and said goodbye to a cumbersome, inelastic cable subscription that left you feeling like tied to your set-top box. But what’s next? How can you make sure that you don’t miss all the programming you loved from cable without getting locked into another long-term contract?

Never fear, DIRECTV STREAM is here! This live TV streaming service replicates some of the best facets of the cable experience, and leaves some of the least desirable parts behind, giving users an incredible TV viewing experience. Best yet, all you need to sign up for DIRECTV STREAM (other than payment and contact information, of course) is a stable internet connection!

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ per month plus tax directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

What Channels Come with DIRECTV STREAM?

What Channels Come with DIRECTV STREAM?

One of the biggest reasons that DIRECTV STREAM is the best option for new cord-cutters is that it offers so many of the channels they grew to love on cable. Entertainment channels like A&E, Bravo, FX, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Network, USA Network, and many more are all available in every single DIRECTV STREAM package.

Top cable news channels like CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC are also included, no matter whether a user chooses the ENTERTAINMENT, CHOICE™, ULTIMATE, or PREMIER channel packages. Local affiliates of ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox are also available in DIRECTV STREAM’s base ENTERTAINMENT package in most markets. (Local games or stations may be unavailable in some markets due to channel disputes. See TVPromise.com for more details.)

DIRECTV STREAM is also a leader in streaming live sports. Each package offers national sports channels like ESPN for watching “Monday Night Football,” FS1 for streaming the USWNT’s chase for another World Cup, TBS and TNT for watching the NBA and NHL, and more. If you decide to opt for the DIRECTV STREAM CHOICE™ package, you’ll also get access to regional sports networks (RSNs) that are available in your local market, such as the Bally Sports family of channels (check with DIRECTV to see which RSNs are available in your area).

What Other Features Does DIRECTV STREAM Offer?

In addition to a huge channel lineup, users of DIRECTV STREAM will enjoy browsing through available channels and titles with a handy grid-style guide, much like they are accustomed to from their pay-TV days. You shouldn’t have any trouble finding your favorite show, or something new and exciting to try on the service.

DIRECTV STREAM also comes with a cloud-based DVR that holds an unlimited number of recordings for up to nine months. All packages come with this offering, so there’s no need to worry about losing your favorite team’s last game or catching the latest episode of the hottest prestige drama on TV.

Does DIRECTV STREAM Offer a Free Trial?

It sure does! If you’re nervous about making the transition from cable, you can try DIRECTV STREAM for five days absolutely free. If the service doesn’t meet your expectations, you can cancel before your trial is up, and not owe a penny!

How Much is a DIRECTV STREAM Subscription?

The DIRECTV STREAM ENTERTAINMENT package starts at $74.99 per month plus taxes. There are three other packages to choose from; CHOICE™ ($99.99 per month plus tax); ULTIMATE ($109.99 per month plus tax); and PREMIER ($154.99 per month plus tax). The more you pay, the more you get with DIRECTV STREAM, but all tiers provide something incredible to watch, and a user experience that should have cord-cutters jumping for joy.

Will You Still be Able to Use TV Everywhere Credentials with DIRECTV STREAM?

Absolutely. DIRECTV STREAM provides users access to 38 separate TV Everywhere apps, including:

A&E App

AMC App

BBC America App

BET NOW

Bravo Now

BTN2GO

CBS Sports App

CMT App

CNBC App

Comedy Central App

DisneyNow

E! Now

FOX Now

Fox Sports Go

Freeform App

FX Now

FYI App

Max

MAX Go

MLB At Bat

MSG Go

MSNBC Now

Nat Geo TV App

NBC App

NBC Sports App

NFL Mobile

Oxygen Now

Showtime Anytime

Syfy Now

Telemundo Now

Universal Kids App

Universo Now

USA Now

Watch ABC

Watch Cooking Channel

Watch DIY

Watch ESPN

Watch TCM

Can You Add More Channels to Your DIRECTV STREAM Package?

Yes! DIRECTV STREAM comes with a multitude of different channel add-on packages, allowing users to add more sports or movie channels, and even add a premium streaming service like Max or MGM+ to their account and keep the bills all in one place! For a complete list of DIRECTV STREAM add-ons, click here.

Does DIRECTV STREAM Require Any Equipment Rentals?

It sure doesn’t. Users can access the DIRECTV STREAM app through a number of top streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. That means users won’t have to pay to rent a set-top box, satellite dish, or anything else to start watching DIRECTV STREAM.