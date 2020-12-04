How to Watch Every Will Ferrell Movie Online

From infamously impersonating George W. Bush on Saturday Night Live, to the man-turned-elf who grew up on the North Pole, Will Ferrell’s film career has spanned dozens of movies over more than 20 years. We’ve put together the (long!) list of Will Ferrell’s work, from his most recent to his earliest.

Simply click each title to see your streaming options. Since many of these films are available on multiple streaming services, you probably have access to some right now!

Will Ferrell Online Movie Streaming Guide

Two small-town aspiring musicians (Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams) chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition. High stakes, scheming rivals and onstage mishaps test their bond. This is a Netflix original, so it will always live there.

Some people just can’t take a joke! A humiliating high school mishap from 1992 sends the titular Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden-camera hijinks. They’ve got their sights set on the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four Jokers. (Ferrell appears in a very brief cameo. Keep your eyes peeled!)

After barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Ferrell stars opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus in this one.

A young actor arrives in Hollywood in 1969 on the same day as the Manson “family” murders. James Franco stars and directs a solid cast with Megan Fox, Seth Rogen, Jacki Weaver, Dave Franco, Craig Robinson, Danny McBride and more!

Zach Galifianakis (playing an exaggerated version of himself) dreamed of becoming a star, but when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show and uploaded it to Funny or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. This Netflix exclusive features incredible celebrity cameos.

Two drunk parents attempt to hide their mounting financial difficulties from their daughter and social circle. As it grows more difficult they’re forced to pursue increasingly elaborate neighborhood schemes.

It’s been five years since everything was awesome, and now the citizens face a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space. They can’t be reasoned with and they’re wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild! Ferrell returns as President Business (and Dad). Keep your ears peeled for vocal performances from Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Offerman, Charlie Day, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Jason Momoa, Ralph Fiennes, Will Forte, Bruce Willis, and more!

The dynamic duo is at it again as Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces - this time to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that the clock is ticking! If they can’t solve the case in four days, the queen will become the next victim. Ferrell stars with his frequent collaborator, John C. Reilly.

Brad (Ferrell) and Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) must deal with their intrusive fathers (Mel Gibson and John Lithgow) during the holidays.

Scott (Ferrell) and Kate Johansen (Amy Poehler) are thrilled to send their daughter to college. But an unfortunate turn of events means that the scholarship they were counting on isn’t coming through. With their neighbor Frank also in need of a major payday, they decide to open an illegal casino in his suburban house.

Derek (Ben Stiller) and Hansel (Owen Wilson) are modeling again when an opposing company attempts to take them out of business.

A mild-mannered radio executive (Ferrell) strives to become the best stepdad ever, when their freewheeling, freeloading real father (Mark Wahlberg) arrives, forcing stepdad to compete for the affection of the two kids.

When obscenely rich hedge-fund manager James (Ferrell) is convicted of fraud and sentenced to a stretch in San Quentin, the judge gives him one month to get his affairs in order. Knowing that he won’t survive more than a few minutes in prison on his own, James desperately turns to Darnell (Kevin Hart) for help. Darnell puts James through the wringer, and both soon learn that they were wrong about many things, including each other.

An ordinary Lego mini-figure is mistakenly thought to be an extraordinary MasterBuilder. This pits him on an epic quest to stop Lord Business (Ferrell) from spraying glue on the universe. This animated joyride is ridiculously fun.

With the 70s behind him, San Diego’s top rated newsman, Ron Burgundy (Ferrell), returns to take New York’s first 24-hour news channel by storm.

Two recently laid-off men in their 40s (Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson) try to make it as interns at a successful Internet company. It’s not easy when their managers are only in their 20s! Ferrell appears in an uncredited cameo.

Two rival politicians (Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis) compete to win an election to represent their small North Carolina congressional district in the United States House of Representatives.

Two guys get a billion dollars to make a movie, only to watch their dream run off-course.

Scheming a way to save their father’s ranch, the Alvarez brothers find themselves in a war with Mexico’s most feared drug lord.

When an alcoholic (Ferrell) relapses, causing him to lose his wife and his job, he holds a yard sale on his front lawn in an attempt to start over. A new neighbor might be the key to his return to form.

Bumbling supervillain Megamind (Ferrell) finally defeats his nemesis, the superhero Metro Man. Without a hero, however, he loses all purpose. So begins a challenging new chapter: Finding new meaning in his life. This animated flick also features the voice talents of Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill, David Cross, Ben Stiller, Justin Theroux, and J.K. Simmons.

Unlike their heroic counterparts on the force, desk-bound NYPD detectives Gamble (Ferrell) and Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) never make headlines. When a seemingly minor case turns out to be a big deal, the two cops get the opportunity to finally prove to their mettle in a buddy cop movie for the ages.

Who is Don Ready (Jeremy Piven)? Salesman? Lover? Song Stylist? Semi-professional dolphin trainer? Ready is all of the above. Well, maybe not the dolphin trainer. When asked to save an ailing local car dealership from bankruptcy, Ready and his ragtag crew descend on the town of Temecula like a pack of coyotes on a basket full of burgers. Ferrell appears in an uncredited cameo.

On his latest expedition, Dr. Rick Marshall (Ferrell) is sucked into a space-time vortex. Accompanying him are his research assistant and a redneck survivalist. In this alternate universe, the trio make friends with a primate named Chaka, their only ally in a world full of dinosaurs and other fantastic creatures.

Adam McKay directs John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell as competitive stepbrothers forced to be together after their single parents suddenly marry. Brennan and Dale might be grown men, but that doesn’t make them immune to sibling rivalry. Will they ever see eye to eye?

Jackie Moon is the owner, promoter, coach, and star player of the Flint Michigan Tropics of the American Basketball Association. The NBA prepares to merge with the best teams of the ABA, and only the top four teams will make the move. The Tropics are the worst team in the league and if they want to make it to the NBA, Jackie must rally his team and start winning.

When an ice-skating scandal strips them of their gold medals, a convenient loophole helps bring two world-class athletes (Ferrell and Jon Heder) back onto the ice for redemption.

The Man in the Yellow Hat (Ferrell) befriends Curious George in the jungle and the two set off on a non-stop, fun-filled journey. Their travels take them through the wonders of the big city and help them find the warmth of true friendship.

The fastest man on four wheels, Ricky Bobby (Ferrell) is one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. A big, hairy American winning machine, Ricky has everything a dimwitted daredevil could want, but his turbo-charged lifestyle hits an unexpected speed bump when he’s beaten by flamboyant Euro-idiot Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen) and reduced to a fear-ridden wreck. Other comedy stars along for the ride include John C. Reilly, Jane Lynch, Andy Richter, David Koechner, and Jack McBrayer.

Harold Crick (Ferrell) is a lonely IRS agent whose mundane existence is transformed when he hears a mysterious voice narrating his life. This sweet, high-concept comedy earned Ferrell some of the best reviews of his career.

Actress Reese Holden (Zoey Deschanel) has been offered a small fortune if she can secure the love letters that her father (Ed Harris), a reclusive novelist, wrote to her late mother. Returning to Michigan, Reese finds that an ex-grad student and a would-be musician (Ferrell) have moved in with her father, and he cares more about them than he does his own health and well-being.

Wendell Baker (Luke Wilson) is a good-hearted ex-con who gets a job in a retirement hotel. Three elderly residents attempt to help him win back his girlfriend if he’ll lend a hand in fighting hotel corruption. Ferrell has a cameo in this one.

Phil Weston (Ferrell) takes over the coaching duties of his son’s soccer team. But can he overcome the highly competitive nature that runs in his family?

Thinking he can overshadow an unknown actress in an upcoming television remake of the classic show “Bewitched,” an egocentric actor unknowingly gets an actual witch cast. Ferrell stars opposite Nicole Kidman.

After putting together another Broadway flop, down-on-his-luck producer Max Bialystock (Nathan Lane) teams up with timid accountant Leo Bloom (Matthew Broderick) in a get-rich-quick scheme to put on the world’s worst show. Ferrell stars as Hitler-loving kook Franz Liebkind.

John (Owen Wilson) and Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) are emotional criminals who know how to manipulate women’s hopes and dreams to get them into bed. The guys specialize in crashing weddings for their pick-up schemes. When John meets Claire (Rachel McAdams), however, he discovers what true love – and true heartache – feel like. Ferrell pops up in an uncredited cameo.

Uptight David Starsky (Ben Stiller) and laid-back Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson (Owen Wilson) are paired for the first time as undercover cops. The new partners must overcome their differences if they’re to solve an important case. Ferrell adds another quick cameo to his resume.

It’s perhaps Ferrell’s best-loved film. It’s the 1970s, and San Diego anchorman Ron Burgundy is the top dog in local TV. That’s all about to change when an ambitious reporter Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) arrives as a new employee at his station.

While dining out with friends, Sy (Wallace Shawn) suggests the difficulty of separating comedy from tragedy. To illustrate his point, he tells his guests two parallel stories about Melinda (Radha Mitchell). Ferrell joins a strong cast under the direction of Woody Allen.

Directed by Jon Favreau, Elf tells the Christmas tale of the hapless young Buddy: a human boy who fell into Santa’s sack on Christmas Eve and has since grown up making toys with the elves. As he grows into adulthood, he can’t shake the nagging feeling that he doesn’t belong, so Buddy vows to visit Manhattan to find his real dad - a workaholic publisher. Looking for other Christmas classics? Check out our streaming guide to all the best Christmas movies.

Three friends (Ferrell, Luke Wilson, and Vince Vaughn) attempt to recapture their glory days by opening up a fraternity near their alma mater. This wild comedy vaulted Ferrell into another level of stardom.

Two straight men (Cuba Gooding Jr. and Horatio Sanz) mistakenly end up on a “gays only” cruise. Ferrell pops up in an uncredited cameo.

When Jay and Silent Bob learn that their comic-book alter egos, Bluntman and Chronic, have been sold to Hollywood they must travel to Tinseltown to sabotage the production of the upcoming film. Ferrell joins the Kevin Smith ensemble with a minor role as a federal wildlife marshal.

Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) is VH-1’s three-time male model of the year. His fortunes fall when hippie-chic “he’s so hot right now” Hansel (Owen Wilson) steals this year’s award. Evil fashion guru Mugatu (Ferrell) seizes the opportunity to turn Derek into a killing machine.

The recently deceased Mona Dearly (Bette Midler) was many things: An abusive wife, a domineering mother, a loud-mouthed neighbor and a violent malcontent. When her car and corpse are discovered in the Hudson River, naturally police Chief Wyatt Rash suspects foul play. The list of potential suspects runs rather long.

Because of his salacious language, late-night radio advice-show host Leon Phelps (Tim Meadows) is fired from his gig. Leon gets a letter from a former lover promising a life of wealth, but he can’t tell which sugar-mama sent it! If he finds her, what does that mean for his loyal producer, Julie?

An 80s one-hit-wonder band reforms for a special performance at an ex-member’s wedding. A young talent scout happens to be in the audience and decides to give the aging performers a comeback push.

When diabolical genius Dr. Evil (Mike Myers) travels back in time to steal superspy Austin Powers’s ‘mojo’, Austin must return to the swingin’ ’60s himself. With the help of American agent, Felicity Shagwell (Heather Graham), Austin faces off against Dr. Evil’s army of minions to save the world in his own unbelievably groovy way.

Two high school girls (Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams) wander off during a class trip to the White House and meet President Richard Nixon. They become the official dog walkers for his dog Checkers, as well as his secret advisors during the Watergate scandal. Ferrell joins the ensemble as journalist Bob Woodward.

Orphan Mary Katherine Gallagher (Molly Shannon) is the ugly duckling at St. Monica High School. Pursuing her dream is to be kissed soulfully, she endeavors to become a superstar.

A mockumentary about a film team in search of a new documentary project to determine a wrongfully imprisoned death-row inmate. As filming of the documentary progresses, evidence increases that their best choice might be guilty after all!

Despite being well into adulthood, brothers Doug (Chris Kattan) and Steve Butabi (Ferrell) still live at home and work at the flower shop owned by their dad. They exist only to hit on women at discos, until a chance run-in gets them inside the swank Roxbury club. Mistaken for high rollers, they meet their dream women, Vivica and Cambi, and resolve to open a club of their own.

Three friends find themselves single on their 33rd birthdays and agree to bet $2,000 to see who can get a girlfriend and live together for three months.

Swingin’ fashion photographer by day, groovy British superagent by night, Austin Powers (Mike Myers) is the ’60s’ most shagadelic spy, baby! But can he stop the megalomaniac Dr. Evil after the bald villain freezes himself and thaws out in the ’90s? With the help of sexy sidekick Vanessa Kensington (Elizabeth Hurley), he just might. Ferrell steals scenes as seemingly invulnerable henchman Mustafa.