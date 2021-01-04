Will You Lose Live Discovery Channels like HGTV, Food Network, and TLC After The Launch of Discovery Plus?

Discovery has launched their new streaming service, discovery+, and some streamers are worried what that might mean for your Live TV Streaming Service. Ahead of launch, there was concern that this might mean that you will lose Discovery-owned networks on your Live TV Streaming Service like Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

What’s the Difference Between Discovery Channel, Discovery Go, and discovery+?

That’s not happening, for now. In fact, the linear feeds you get on your Live TV Streaming Service don’t exist on discovery+. While it includes 2,500 series and 55,000 episodes of on-demand content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, Discovery and Magnolia Network – it doesn’t include live linear streams.

Also, unlike your Live TV Streaming Service, you won’t get get access to show currently airing on Discovery’s networks until after a season has been completed. To watch those, you will either need to wait until they appear on discovery+ months later, or access them from Discovery Go (their TV Everywhere app) or your Live TV Streaming Service (either live or on-demand).

So what do you get with discovery+ that you wouldn’t get when you subscribe to a Live TV package?

First of all, you get access to discovery+ Original series. discovery+ Originals feature notable personalities like the Irwins, Jonathan and Drew Scott, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Bobby Flay, Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, Giada De Laurentiis, Lieutenant Joe Kenda and so many more - all in one place.

One of the most popular Discovery-owned series “90 Day Fiancé” will have 90 Day Journey - a curated series featuring the ultimate collection of stories focused on fan-favorite couples. They also have plans for other series like “The Other Way Strikes Back” during 2021.

You will also get access to a much deeper on-demand library, with full compete seasons of 2,500 series. They also includes content from BBC, A&E, History, Lifetime, The Dodo, and Popsugar.

discovery+ will be the exclusive streaming home to BBC’s largest natural history offering, and featuring shows like Planet Earth, Blue Planet, Frozen Planet, as well as the U.S. premiere of A Perfect Planet. The new five-part series is narrated by Sir David Attenborough and created by the executive producer of Planet Earth.

While you won’t get live Discovery channels, starting on January 29th, discovery+ will be launching their own 24/7 feeds. The channels called discovery+ Channels will play shows like “Fixer Upper” and “90 Day Fiancé” 24/7, so you can sit back and watch without picking an episode to watch.

So, no you won’t lose your live Discovery channels on Live TV Streaming Services, at least not initially. That may change in the future if the cost to those services become too expensive – when there is an already inexpensive way to watch at least on-demand content with discovery+.