How to Watch Wilt Chamberlain Documentary ‘Goliath’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Will Chamberlain is still one of the NBA’s most hallowed and revered figures, and he serves as the subject for the latest documentary coming to Paramount+ . “Goliath” is a three-part docuseries that will examine Wilt’s life beginning with his emergence on the national scene as a high schooler in the 1950’s and following the arc of his life through his death in 1999. Each episode will explore a specific element of Chamberlain’s cultural impact, focusing on the areas of power, money, race, sex, politics and celebrity. An AI-replicated version of Chamberlain’s voice will also serve as narrator throughout the entirety of the series. Episode 1 of “Goliath” premieres this Friday, July 14 on Paramount+ , with subsequent episodes premiering each week. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus ..

About Wilt Chamberlain Documentary 'Goliath'

“Goliath” is produced by Village Roadshow Television and Gotham Chopra’s Religion of Sports in association with Kevin Garnett’s Content Cartel, Happy Madison Productions and Heeltap! Entertainment. Garnett occupies the rare air that Chamberlain does, which makes him the perfect person to spearhead this project.

“It was an honor and privilege for my team and me to share Wilt’s incredible legacy with the world,” said Garnett. “Wilt’s cultural impact as a prominent outspoken African American athlete was revolutionary, especially during a time when social strength was not popular. There is no KG, [Michael] Jordan, Hakeem [Olajuwon], LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], or Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal] if Wilt doesn’t pave our way. We all stand on his strong shoulders. We all owe a very special thanks to Barbara Lewis and Wilt’s family for allowing us the full access and trust which was crucial to tell this extraordinary story. ‘Goliath’ is not only a tribute to Wilt’s extraordinary career but also a celebration of the mark he left on and off the basketball court and the world.”

“We are honored to team up with this group of talented filmmakers to bring the underexamined story of Wilt Chamberlain’s complex life to the masses,” said Stephen Espinoza, president of Showtime Sports. “Everybody knows Wilt for his legendary accomplishments on the basketball court – scoring 100 points in a game, averaging 50 points and 25 rebounds in a season – but there’s so much more to him than his stats. He was far ahead of his time in so many ways that will last infinitely longer than the numbers on a scoreboard.”

Can you watch Wilt Chamberlain Documentary 'Goliath' for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Wilt Chamberlain Documentary ‘Goliath’ on Paramount Plus.

What devices can you use to stream Wilt Chamberlain Documentary 'Goliath'?

You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Wilt Chamberlain Documentary 'Goliath' Trailer