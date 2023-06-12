Xfinity’s ‘Free This Week’ Program Unlocks Revolt, Qwest TV, More in Honor of Black Music Month

Xfinity is turning up the volume on Black Music Month this June and giving its cable and internet customers a global tour from the comfort of their homes with the latest offerings in its “Free This Week” promotion.

From Monday, June 12 until Sunday, June 18, Xfinity users will be able to get free access to an exclusive and extensive selection of free films, concerts, and podcasts celebrating Black music and culture from Revolt, Lifetime Movie Club, and (lbuy-ink: https://videos.qwest.tv/subscribe/offers/list text: Qwest TV).

The year-long “Free This Week” program provides unlocked content each week from top streaming services and premium networks, including Apple TV+, Max, and, most recently, Starz. TV and broadband customers can say “Free This Week” into their voice remote or through X1, Flex, Stream, or XUMO TV to get access to all of the available full on-demand catalogs.

For the week, users will be able to check out Revolt, a multiplatform network founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs with breaking music news from REVOLT Black News, videos, artist interviews, exclusive performances, and original programming.

Customers excited to unlock the Lifetime Movie Club will get access to popular films like “Whitney,” a biopic directed by Angela Bassett and starring Yaya DaCosta as the titular late, great Whitney Houston. Other offerings across the service include “Dead in the Water,” “Death of a Cheerleader,” and many more options from themed playlists and new movies each week.

And be it “BB King - Live in Nice” or “Chaka Khan - Live at the Roxy Theatre, 1981,” Quincy Jones’s Qwest TV transports you around the world and throughout music history with its collection of over 1,300 concerts, documentaries, interviews, and archive films covering jazz, classical, blues, and soul music.

If at the end of the week you still want to continue watching one, two, or all three of the options, Qwest TV offers a free seven-day trial for its monthly subscription of $4.99. It also has a yearly subscription available for $49.99. Similarly, Lifetime Movie Club has an ad-free monthly subscription of $4.99 following a one-week free trial that is currently available via Amazon. And you can access Revolt’s ad-supported service for free at any time.