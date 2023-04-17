Xfinity to Make Qello Concerts Free This Week, Featuring Billie Eilish, Radiohead, Chili Peppers, More

XFinity customers, I hope you’re ready to rock, because this week, the internet and cable provider is offering free access to Qello Concerts by Stingray from April 17 through April 23. The on-demand concert library is the latest addition to the cable and internet company’s “Free this Week” promotion. Every week in 2023, Xfinity customers can access a new source of premium for free.

Qello Concerts by Stingray has a comprehensive, on-demand library of full-length music concerts and documentaries available on a range of digital devices. Xfinity customers can now experience the energy of a live performance from the comfort of their own home with the finest concerts from renowned and emerging artists. The service is usually priced at $11.99 per month, so Xfinity customers thinking of adding the channel should definitely check it out while it’s free.

Music lovers can look forward to reliving their favorite live concerts with full-length, on-demand showings from Billie Eilish, Calvin Harris, Radiohead, BLACKPINK, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more.

Xfinity’s year-long “Free This Week” program provides customers with complimentary content every week from the leading streaming services and premium networks. The free channels and services can be accessed by Xfinity TV and broadband customers and can be found in a streamlined location on X1 and Flex.

So far in 2023, “Free this Week” has offered customers access to Acorn TV, Showtime, Curiosity Stream, UP Faith & Family, History Vault, and more. Also planned for the year are free weeks featuring HBO Max, Prime Video, and others.