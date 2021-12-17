 Skip to Content
Xiaomi Launches New TV Stick That Supports 4K

Lauren Forristal

Yet another Android TV streaming device has hit the market. Similar to the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, the company Xiaomi has unveiled its new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K. While there hasn’t been a official announcement, the product can already be found on their website.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with Android 11 and Chromecast installed, with Xiaomi’s own PatchWall UI custom skin over it. There is access to the Google Play Store as well as all the Android TV 11 apps. Android TV 11 gives viewers access to more than 400,000 movies and shows from across 7,000+ apps on Google Play. In addition, the remote had Netflix and Amazon Prime Video buttons as well as a Google Assistant button.

There is also support for HDR10, AV1, H.264, H.265, MPEG-2, MPEG-1, and VP9 decoding. According to the product description, the chip is a quad-core Cortex-A35 processor. Lastly, there is 8GB of available internal storage and 2GB of RAM onboard.

Last year, the company announced a similar product called the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick. It costs $50 in the U.S. but does not support 4K resolution. Although there isn’t a set price yet, Xiaomi is known for having affordable options. And since the new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has all the same features as the Mi TV Stick plus the 4K ultra high-resolution output combined with Dolby Vision technology, it’s a great deal to look into, especially for Android fans.

