How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Fourth of July Marathon Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It’s time to fire up the grill and slather on the sunscreen as we head into the Fourth of July and, if even for just a day, get a chance to relax and soak up some sun during the week. But if you’d rather beat the heat and treat yourself to some drama, Paramount Network will dedicate five days of airtime during the holiday weekend and start of the week to “ Yellowstone ,” its hit neo-Western ensemble drama series starring Kevin Costner. Beginning on Friday, June 30, the network will stream back-to-back episodes of Season 1 and will continue the marathon through Tuesday, July 4 with the first part of Season 5. Binge back-to-back episodes… but do take a break to at least fill up your plate at the cookout. You can watch Paramount Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 'Yellowstone' Fourth of July Marathon

Now in its fifth and final season, “Yellowstone” tracks the conflicts along the shared borders of Yellowstone Ranch, the Broken Rock Indian reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and land developers. Kevin Costner leads the series as John Dutton III, a Montana cattle rancher and the owner of Yellowstone Ranch. The veteran actor stars opposite Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, and others.

Paramount premiered the first half of the fifth season in November 2022; the continuation will air in late 2023. The drama has so far inspired multiple spinoffs, including “1883,” “1923,” and a sequel series that is currently in development.

Paramount Network will stream all episodes of “Yellowstone” beginning with Season 1 on Friday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT through Tuesday, July 4 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

All five seasons are available to watch on demand on Philo at any time.

What is the 'Yellowstone' Fourth of July Marathon episode schedule?

Paramount Network will stream all episodes of “Yellowstone” beginning at 8 pm ET/PT on Friday, June 30 until it concludes on Tuesday, July 4 at 11 p.m. ET. On Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2, the marathon will resume at 11 a.m. ET/PT. On Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4, the marathon will resume at 12 noon ET/PT.

Season 1 Episode 1 : Friday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

: Friday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT Episode 2 : Friday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

: Friday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT Episode 3 : Friday, June 30 at 11:05 p.m. ET/PT

: Friday, June 30 at 11:05 p.m. ET/PT Episode 4 : Friday, June 30 at 12:04 a.m. ET/PT

: Friday, June 30 at 12:04 a.m. ET/PT Episode 5 : Friday, June 30 at 1 a.m. ET/PT

: Friday, June 30 at 1 a.m. ET/PT Episode 6 : Friday, June 30 at 2:04 a.m. ET/PT

: Friday, June 30 at 2:04 a.m. ET/PT Episode 7 : Saturday, July 1 at 11 a.m. ET/PT

: Saturday, July 1 at 11 a.m. ET/PT Episode 8 : Saturday, July 1 at 12:02 p.m. ET/PT

: Saturday, July 1 at 12:02 p.m. ET/PT Episode 9: Saturday, July 1 at 1 p.m. ET/PT Season 2 Episode 1 : Saturday, July 1, at 2:05 p.m. ET/PT

: Saturday, July 1, at 2:05 p.m. ET/PT Episode 2 : Saturday, July 1 at 3:11 p.m. ET/PT

: Saturday, July 1 at 3:11 p.m. ET/PT Episode 3 : Saturday, July 1 at 4:16 p.m. ET/PT

: Saturday, July 1 at 4:16 p.m. ET/PT Episode 4 : Saturday, July 1 at 5:21 p.m. ET/PT

: Saturday, July 1 at 5:21 p.m. ET/PT Episode 5 : Saturday, July 1 at 6:25 p.m. ET/PT

: Saturday, July 1 at 6:25 p.m. ET/PT Episode 6 : Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

: Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT Episode 7 : Saturday, July 1 at 8:36 p.m. ET/PT

: Saturday, July 1 at 8:36 p.m. ET/PT Episode 8 : Saturday, July 1 at 9:42 p.m. ET/PT

: Saturday, July 1 at 9:42 p.m. ET/PT Episode 9 : Saturday, July 1 at 10:49 p.m. ET/PT

: Saturday, July 1 at 10:49 p.m. ET/PT Episode 10: Saturday, July 1 at 11:52 p.m. ET/PT

Season 3 Episode 1 : Sunday, July 2 at 11 a.m. ET/PT

: Sunday, July 2 at 11 a.m. ET/PT Episode 2 : Sunday, July 2 at 11:58 p.m. ET/PT

: Sunday, July 2 at 11:58 p.m. ET/PT Episode 3 : Sunday, July 2 at 1:03 p.m. ET/PT

: Sunday, July 2 at 1:03 p.m. ET/PT Episode 4 : Sunday, July 2 at 2 p.m. ET/PT

: Sunday, July 2 at 2 p.m. ET/PT Episode 5 : Sunday, July 2 at 3:05 p.m. ET/PT

: Sunday, July 2 at 3:05 p.m. ET/PT Episode 6 : Sunday, July 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET/PT

: Sunday, July 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET/PT Episode 7 : Sunday, July 2 at 5 p.m. ET/PT

: Sunday, July 2 at 5 p.m. ET/PT Episode 8 : Sunday, July 2 at 6 p.m. ET/PT

: Sunday, July 2 at 6 p.m. ET/PT Episode 9 : Monday, July 3 at 12 noon ET/PT

: Monday, July 3 at 12 noon ET/PT Episode 10: Monday, July 3 at 1 p.m. ET/PT Season 4 Episode 1 : Monday, July 3 at 2:02 p.m. ET/PT

: Monday, July 3 at 2:02 p.m. ET/PT Episode 2 : Monday, July 3 at 3:19 p.m. ET/PT

: Monday, July 3 at 3:19 p.m. ET/PT Episode 3 : Monday, July 3 at 4:24 p.m. ET/PT

: Monday, July 3 at 4:24 p.m. ET/PT Episode 4 : Monday, July 3 at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT

: Monday, July 3 at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT Episode 5 : Monday, July 3 at 6:37 p.m. ET/PT

: Monday, July 3 at 6:37 p.m. ET/PT Episode 6 : Monday, July 3 at 7:38 p.m. ET/PT

: Monday, July 3 at 7:38 p.m. ET/PT Episode 7 : Monday, July 3 at 8:48 p.m. ET/PT

: Monday, July 3 at 8:48 p.m. ET/PT Episode 8 : Monday, July 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

: Monday, July 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT Episode 9 : Monday, July 3 at 11 p.m. ET/PT

: Monday, July 3 at 11 p.m. ET/PT Episode 10: Tuesday, July 4 at 12 noon ET/PT

Season 5, Part 1

Episode 1 : Tuesday, July 4 at 1:35 p.m. ET/PT

: Tuesday, July 4 at 1:35 p.m. ET/PT Episode 2 : Tuesday, July 4 at 2:55 p.m. ET/PT

: Tuesday, July 4 at 2:55 p.m. ET/PT Episode 3 : Tuesday, July 4 at 4:10 p.m. ET/PT

: Tuesday, July 4 at 4:10 p.m. ET/PT Episode 4 : Tuesday, July 4 at 5:20 p.m. ET/PT

: Tuesday, July 4 at 5:20 p.m. ET/PT Episode 5 : Tuesday, July 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT

: Tuesday, July 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT Episode 6 : Tuesday, July 4 at 7:35 p.m. ET/PT

: Tuesday, July 4 at 7:35 p.m. ET/PT Episode 7 : Tuesday, July 4 at 8:45 p.m. ET/PT

: Tuesday, July 4 at 8:45 p.m. ET/PT Episode 8: Tuesday, July 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

What devices can you use to stream 'Yellowstone' Fourth of July Marathon?

You can watch Paramount Network on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Yellowstone' Fourth of July Marathon Trailer