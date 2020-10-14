Yellowstone Season 3 is Heading to Peacock on November 22nd

If you needed something to binge over Thanksgiving weekend, the hit Paramount Network show Yellowstone is heading to Peacock on November 22nd. The third season which wrapped in August, will be available exclusively on the streaming platform. The first two seasons are already available, and are among the most popular content for the streamer.

The show was renewed for a fourth season back in February and recently began filming, according to Parade. With the coronavirus still at large, there is no word on when it’ll debut on the network. However, most seasons of the show have had a June premiere date, so fans can hold out for a summer 2021 bow.

The show will continue to premiere first on Paramount Network for future seasons, but Peacock will be the only streaming service with all episodes available to binge once the season ends.

The show follows the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.