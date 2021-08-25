 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

You Can Stream 2021 MLS All-Star Game in 4K, And You Won’t Need YouTube TV’s 4K Add-On

Jason Gurwin

If you want to stream the 2021 MLS All-Star Game in 4K, you’re in luck.

Fox Sports will deliver the 2021 battle between the MLS and Liga MX All-Stars in 4K HDR to fans using the Fox Sports App. Similar to other sports on Fox, fuboTV will also carry the games in 4K directly from their service at no extra charge, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Also, while YouTube TV recently launched their $19.99 a month “4K Plus Add-on”, you won’t actually need it to watch the MLS All-Star Game on FS1 in 4K — even if you’re a YouTube TV subscriber. If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, or Sling TV — you can watch the game live in 4K in the Fox Sports App using your TV Everywhere credentials.

How to Watch MLS All-Star Game in 4K

Pregame coverage begins at 9:00 PM ET on FS1, followed by the MLS vs. Liga MX at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 25 at 9:45 PM ET.

Fox Sports App is available on all major streaming media players including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox, iOS, Android, and your computer. In order to stream in 4K though, you will need an Apple TV 4K or a Roku device that supports 4K streaming including the latest Roku TVs, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Ultra.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.