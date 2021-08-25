You Can Stream 2021 MLS All-Star Game in 4K, And You Won’t Need YouTube TV’s 4K Add-On

If you want to stream the 2021 MLS All-Star Game in 4K, you’re in luck.

Fox Sports will deliver the 2021 battle between the MLS and Liga MX All-Stars in 4K HDR to fans using the Fox Sports App. Similar to other sports on Fox, fuboTV will also carry the games in 4K directly from their service at no extra charge, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Also, while YouTube TV recently launched their $19.99 a month “4K Plus Add-on”, you won’t actually need it to watch the MLS All-Star Game on FS1 in 4K — even if you’re a YouTube TV subscriber. If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, or Sling TV — you can watch the game live in 4K in the Fox Sports App using your TV Everywhere credentials.

How to Watch MLS All-Star Game in 4K

When: Wednesday, August 25th at 9:30PM ET

Where: FS1

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Pregame coverage begins at 9:00 PM ET on FS1, followed by the MLS vs. Liga MX at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 25 at 9:45 PM ET.

Fox Sports App is available on all major streaming media players including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox, iOS, Android, and your computer. In order to stream in 4K though, you will need an Apple TV 4K or a Roku device that supports 4K streaming including the latest Roku TVs, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Ultra.