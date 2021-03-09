You Can Stream the 2021 Big Ten and Big East Tournaments in 4K with fuboTV

fuboTV will be airing both the Big Ten Tournament and Big East Tournaments — two of the premier Men’s College Basketball Tournaments in 4K. They are the only Live TV Streaming Service to broadcast live sports in 4K UHD directly from their interface.

Those with other Live TV Streaming Services with access to BTN, FS1, and FOX will be able to use their TV Everywhere credentials to stream from the Fox Sports App.

Big Ten Tournament

From March 10 - March 12, the service will air the first three rounds of the Big Ten Tournament in 4K on the Big Ten Network. The tournament will see five Top 25-ranked team — Michigan, Illinois, Purdue, Iowa, and Ohio State.

The Semi-Finals and Final will air in HD on CBS.

Big Ten Tournament 4K Streaming Schedule

Big East Tournament

The service will also air the Big East Tournament all the way through to the Final in 4K on FS1 and FOX. The tournament has two Top 25 teams in Villanova and Creighton.

The Big East Conference Championship will air in HD on FOX.

Big East Tournament 4K Streaming Schedule

How to Stream Live Sports in 4K with fuboTV

To view ultra-high definition and high dynamic range content, subscribers must have a 4K HDR-enabled television, HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2 compatible cable and run the fuboTV app on a streaming device that supports the formats.

Bandwidth speeds of 30Mbps-40Mbps or higher are recommended. 4K HDR-capable TVs may also need calibration to present the content correctly.