You Can Stream the 2021 Big Ten and Big East Tournaments in 4K with fuboTV
fuboTV will be airing both the Big Ten Tournament and Big East Tournaments — two of the premier Men’s College Basketball Tournaments in 4K. They are the only Live TV Streaming Service to broadcast live sports in 4K UHD directly from their interface.
Those with other Live TV Streaming Services with access to BTN, FS1, and FOX will be able to use their TV Everywhere credentials to stream from the Fox Sports App.
Big Ten Tournament
From March 10 - March 12, the service will air the first three rounds of the Big Ten Tournament in 4K on the Big Ten Network. The tournament will see five Top 25-ranked team — Michigan, Illinois, Purdue, Iowa, and Ohio State.
The Semi-Finals and Final will air in HD on CBS.
Big Ten Tournament 4K Streaming Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Channel
|Stream Link
|March 10
|6:30 PM
|No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Minnesota
|BTN
|Free Trial
|March 10
|9:00 PM
|No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Nebraska
|BTN
|Free Trial
|March 11
|11:30 AM
|No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Michigan State
|BTN
|Free Trial
|March 11
|2:00 PM
|No. 5 Ohio State vs. Game 1 winner
|BTN
|Free Trial
|March 11
|6:30 PM
|No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Indiana
|BTN
|Free Trial
|March 11
|9:00 PM
|No. 6 Wisconsin vs. Game 2 winner
|BTN
|Free Trial
|March 12
|11:30 AM
|No. 1 Michigan vs. Game 3 winner
|BTN
|Free Trial
|March 12
|2:00 PM
|No. 4 Purdue vs. Game 4 winner
|BTN
|Free Trial
|March 12
|6:30 PM
|No. 2 Illinois vs. Game 5 winner
|BTN
|Free Trial
|March 12
|9:00 PM
|No. 3 Iowa vs. Game 6 winner
|BTN
|Free Trial
|March 13
|1:00 PM
|Semi-Final 1
|CBS
|Free Trial
|March 13
|3:30 PM
|Semi-Final 2
|CBS
|Free Trial
|March 14
|3:30 PM
|Finals
|CBS
|Free Trial
Big East Tournament
The service will also air the Big East Tournament all the way through to the Final in 4K on FS1 and FOX. The tournament has two Top 25 teams in Villanova and Creighton.
The Big East Conference Championship will air in HD on FOX.
Big East Tournament 4K Streaming Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Channel
|Stream Link
|March 10
|3 p.m.
|No. 8 Marquette vs. No. 9 Georgetown
|FS1
|Free Trial
|March 10
|6 p.m.
|No. 7 Xavier vs. No. 10 Butler
|FS1
|Free Trial
|March 10
|9 p.m.
|No. 6 Providence vs. No. 11 DePaul
|FS1
|Free Trial
|March 11
|Noon
|No. 1 Villanova vs. Game 1 winner
|FS1
|Free Trial
|March 11
|3 p.m.
|No. 4 St. John’s vs. No. 5 Seton Hall
|FS1
|Free Trial
|March 11
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 Creighton vs. Game 2 winner
|FS1
|Free Trial
|March 11
|9 p.m.
|No. 3 UConn vs. Game 3 winner
|FS1
|Free Trial
|March 12
|6 p.m.
|Semi-Final 1
|FS1
|Free Trial
|March 12
|9 p.m.
|Semi-Final 2
|FS1
|Free Trial
|March 13
|6:30 p.m.
|Finals
|FOX
|Free Trial
How to Stream Live Sports in 4K with fuboTV
To view ultra-high definition and high dynamic range content, subscribers must have a 4K HDR-enabled television, HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2 compatible cable and run the fuboTV app on a streaming device that supports the formats.
Bandwidth speeds of 30Mbps-40Mbps or higher are recommended. 4K HDR-capable TVs may also need calibration to present the content correctly.
4K HDR Supported Devices
- Apple TV 4K
- Chromecast Ultra
- Fire TV 4K
- Fire TV Cube
- Roku Premier
- Roku Premier+
- Roku Ultra
Android Phones with HDR10 Displays
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei P20
- LG V30
- Razer Phone
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
- Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ2