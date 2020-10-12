YouTube Music Now Part of YouTube App on Smart TVs, with Background Playback Coming Soon

If you’re a YouTube Music subscriber, which most get through a YouTube Premium subscription, it is now easier to use across Smart TVs. Now, directly in the YouTube App, there is a YouTube Music tab to access your music library. The app also has update visuals that showcase album and playlist artwork.

For those with Android TV, like the NVIDIA SHIELD and new Chromecast with Google TV, they’ve added in new features as well. You can now access music you’ve uploaded to your YouTube Music library from your computer directly on your TV.

There is a brand-new playback interface which includes song and artist information, as well as a progress bar as the music plays. Finally, there is now a new YouTube Music row on the Android TV home screen to help you quickly get to your favorite music.

The company says that they plan to add “background support” to TV devices, so you can continue listening to music, even when you exit the app, similar to what happens on mobile.