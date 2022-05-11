YouTube Strikes Deal with UK’s Channel 4, Adding 1,000 Hours of Content

The British television network Channel 4 has penned a deal with YouTube, which will add 1,000 hours of hit shows to the video platform for free. The agreement will see a variety of popular British shows made accessible to viewers worldwide.

The YouTube deal comes as Channel 4 tries desperately to avoid privatization. Since its founding in 1982, the public service has offered UK viewers free content, being almost entirely reliant on advertising. Along with the BBC, Channel 4 is one of the UK’s leading free-to-air public service stations. Since launch, the network has since grown to include multiple channels and its own on-demand service called All 4.

Now, the network is looking to expand its advertising potential.

The programming that will be available on Channel 4 has not yet been announced, but according to research, 98% of 18 to 34-year-old internet users in the UK currently access YouTube each month, creating an incredibly fruitful avenue for Channel 4 to broaden its advertising reach.

The network’s initial venture into YouTube was in 2009, when Channel 4 became the first broadcaster in the world to offer consumers thousands of hours of YouTube content for free through the platform. Unfortunately, the deal only lasted until 2014, when YouTube decided it would be more lucrative to move its programming exclusively to its own on-demand service, currently known as YouTube Premium. However, the streamer’s deal with Channel 4 could mark a change in the industry.

“Innovative strategic partnerships are Channel 4’s specialty, and this new relationship with YouTube is another which will ensure we continue to keep growing our reach with young audiences and build on our unrivaled digital success.” said Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon. “Together with YouTube, we have created a powerful consumer channel full of our brilliant Channel 4 content. This will engage even more viewers through the enhanced reach and digital scale of YouTube.”

As streaming proliferation continues seemingly unabated, this new deal could be the first in a long line of potential partnerships between Silicon Valley and international TV broadcasters, bringing an even more extensive variety of content to the masses.