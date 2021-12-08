 Skip to Content
YouTube TV Adds Game Show Network, getTV

Ben Bowman

YouTube TV subscribers have access to two new channels today: GSN (Game Show Network) and getTV. The service has been slowly adding channels over the past few months, including the recent additions of Hallmark, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, FOX LiveNOW and FOX Soul.

The Sony-owned getTV, which is also available at an OTA channel, relies heavily on classic series owned by Sony Pictures Television including “Charlie’s Angels,” “All in the Family”, “Sanford and Son” and “Good Times.”

Game Show Network offers a parade of comfort TV with shows like “Catch 21” hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, “People Puzzler” with Leah Remini, “America Says” with John Michael Higgins, and “Family Feud” with Steve Harvey. You’ll also see classic game shows like “Deal or No Deal” hosted by Howie Mandel and “Match Game” with Gene Rayburn.

If you have a custom channel guide, you’ll need to add these channels manually. To do so on a web browser, click your profile icon in the upper right, then click “settings” and “live guide.” You’ll see the new channels at the bottom of your list. Click the buttons next to the channel names to add them to your live guide.

If you watch YouTube TV with a Roku device, this is the cherry on top of a good news sundae, since the platform just struck a deal to restore downloads of YouTube TV and YouTube on new Roku devices.

