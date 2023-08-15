YouTube TV Offers NFL Sunday Ticket Subscribers Four Free Months of Max

It looks like the football gods came early to those who subscribed to NFL Sunday Ticket before the season starts. YouTube TV is giving prepaid NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers four months of Max on the house. After those four months, streamers can choose to extend their Max subscriptions at the regular price or cancel after getting one-third of a year for free.

YouTube TV sent out emails this week to NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers offering a free trial for Warner Bros. Discovery’s flagship streaming service. The free trial is good for 120 days and offers all of HBO’s programming, Max Originals, Warner Bros. movies, Discovery titles, and more. It was not immediately clear if the deal would also be extended to customers who subscribe to the out-of-market football service moving forward.

In late July, executives talked about a Max and NFL Sunday Ticket bundle that would be made exclusively for YouTube TV subscribers who prepaid for the NFL’s streaming package. Those who already paid for NFL Sunday Ticket and have YouTube TV should receive an email about steps to redeem their free trial for Max.

If eligible customers did not receive an email, they can log in to their YouTube TV account to double-check and start their trial.

How to Verify Max’s Free Trial

If you have already signed up for NFL Sunday Ticket, log into YouTube TV.

Click “Membership” and look for “Max.”

Make sure you’re eligible for the free trial and click “Add” to start the 120 free days.

YouTube TV will alert users that Max’s monthly fee will be charged after the four-month trial.

Confirm the information and start streaming Max!

As of now, the deal is not available to customers who sign up for Sunday Ticket via YouTube’s Prime Time Channels a la carte option.

Max is home to hit TV shows like “The White Lotus” and “Succession,” but it’s also home to Hollywood movies like the “Harry Potter” franchise and “Parasite.” Subscribers can watch shows from channels like Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, and more. For four months, NFL Sunday Ticket fans get access to all Max has to offer before paying the prorated monthly rate or canceling.

Max currently has three subscription options, an ad-supported plan for $9.99, an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the top tier for $19.99 that includes 4K Ultra HD and 100 downloads.