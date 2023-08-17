10 Best British Mysteries, Comedies, and Classics to Stream Right Now on BritBox
The United States produces some of the best movies and television series in the world, but sometimes, you just want something a little less American. When those specific ex-pat moments hit, it’s nice to know that there is a streaming service dedicated specifically to providing you with the gloomy but comforting content coming from the United Kingdom. BritBox was founded BBC Studios and ITV and thus has an incredible library of originals and classics.
For decades, the United Kingdom has been home to some of the most gripping and stirring mystery series on television and BritBox has some of the best. If you loved Idris Elba in Apple TV+’s “Hijack,” you need to check out his star turn in “Luther.” Or if you became a fan of Gillian Anderson in “The X-Files,” You should watch her in “The Fall.” When you mix in classics like “Vera” and “Poirot,” the service is a must-have for mystery fans.
However, while some of the best series to come out of the British Isles have been crime dramas, BritBox also has a whole host of hilarious comedies, including the original Britsh version of “The Office,” the iconic “Mr. Bean,” and James Corden’s “Gavin and Stacey.” When you throw in the original run of “Doctor Who,” the iconic “Pride and Prejudice” miniseries, and the whole of “Downton Abbey,” andy TV lover — Anglophile or not — needs to have a subscription to BritBox.
What Are the 10 Best Mysteries on BritBox?
LutherMay 4, 2010
A dark psychological crime drama starring Idris Elba as Luther, a man struggling with his own terrible demons, who might be as dangerous as the depraved murderers he hunts.
The FallMay 12, 2013
When the Police Service of Northern Ireland are unable to close a case after 28 days, Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson of the Metropolitan Police Service is called in to review the case. Under her new leadership, the local detectives must track down and stop a serial killer who is terrorising the city of Belfast.
Line of DutyJune 26, 2012
A drama about the investigations of AC-12, a controversial police anticorruption unit.
Agatha Christie's PoirotJanuary 8, 1989
From England to Egypt, accompanied by his elegant and trustworthy sidekicks, the intelligent yet eccentrically-refined Belgian detective Hercule Poirot pits his wits against a collection of first class deceptions.
ShetlandMarch 10, 2013
Created from the novels by award winning crime writer Ann Cleeves, Shetland follows DI Jimmy Perez and his team as they investigate crime within the close knit island community. In this isolated and sometimes inhospitable environment, the team have to rely on a uniquely resourceful style of policing.
Father BrownJanuary 14, 2013
Father Brown is based on G. K. Chesterton’s detective stories about a Catholic priest who doubles as an amateur detective in order to try and solve mysteries.
Death in ParadiseOctober 25, 2011
Comedy detective series set on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint-Marie. A brilliant but idiosyncratic British detective and his resourceful local team solve baffling murder mysteries.
Life on MarsJanuary 9, 2006
A detective chief inspector from 2006 is investigating a serial killer when he is knocked over by a speeding car. Waking up, he finds himself mysteriously transported back in time to 1973. Initially struggling to come to terms with his situation, he has to come to terms with the old-fashioned technology and attitude of the day, while figuring out how he came to be trapped in the past.
VeraMay 1, 2011
A sharp detective with a messy life, DCI Vera Stanhope patrols her “patch” of northeast England, pursuing the truth in cases of murder, kidnapping, and blackmail. Vera is obsessive about her work and faces the world with caustic wit, guile and courage.
Murder, They HopeMay 8, 2021
After their trip to Middlesbrough turned a little more explosive than they thought, Gemma and Terry finally decide to pack up the smouldering remains of their coach tour business and set out on a new adventure as fully-fledged private detectives.
What Are the 10 Best Comedies on BritBox?
Mr. BeanJanuary 1, 1990
Mr Bean turns simple everyday tasks into chaotic situations and will leave you in stitches as he creates havoc wherever he goes.
Absolutely FabulousNovember 12, 1992
Set in the world of fashion and PR, immature fun-loving mother Edina Monsoon and her best friend Patsy drive Eddie’s sensible daughter, Saffron, up the wall with their constant drug abuse and outrageous selfishness. Numerous in-jokes and heavy doses of cruel humour have made this series a cult hit in the UK and abroad.
StagedJune 10, 2020
David Tennant and Michael Sheen (playing themselves) were due to star in a production of ‘Six Characters in Search of an Author’ in the West End. The pandemic has put an end to that, but their director (Simon Evans) is determined not to let the opportunity pass them by.
Gavin & StaceyMay 13, 2007
Gavin is an ordinary boy from Billericay, Essex. Stacey is an ordinary girl from Barry Island, South Wales. They’ve spoken on the phone every day at work for months but they’ve never actually met… until now.
The IT CrowdFebruary 3, 2006
Two I.T. nerds and their clueless female manager, who work in the basement of a very successful company. When they are called on for help, they are never treated with any respect at all.
Are You Being Served?September 8, 1972
Classic comedy set in fading department store Grace Brothers.
ExtrasJuly 21, 2005
Andy Millman gave up his day job five years ago in the hope of achieving the big time, but he’s yet to land a speaking part, let alone saunter down the red carpet to pick up an Oscar. He remains optimistic however, as rubbing shoulders with the A-list on-set only serves to reinforce his belief that the big time is just a job or two away.
Keeping Up AppearancesOctober 29, 1990
Hyacinth Bucket (whose name, she insists, is pronounced “Bouquet”) is a suburban housewife in the West Midlands. She would be the first to tell you that she is a gracious hostess, a respected citizen, and a well-connected member of high society. If you don’t believe that, just ask her best friend Elizabeth, held captive in Hyacinth’s kitchen; or the postmen and neighbours who bristle at the sound of her voice; or Richard, her weary and compliant husband.
In fact, Hyacinth’s reputation could be as perfect as her new lounge set, if not for her senile father’s love of running wild in the nip. Oh, and she would prefer it if her brother-in-law was a sharper dresser. And that her husband was more ambitious. And that her sisters were more presentable. And do take your shoes off before you come in the house, dear. Mind that you don’t brush against the wallpaper.
Eddie Izzard: GloriousNovember 17, 1997
Eddie Izzard’s routine has a loose trajectory from the beginning of the Old Testament and the creation of the world in seven days to Revelations. Along the way, we learn of the search for a career, bad giraffes, Prince Philip’s gaffes, toilets in French campsites, the mysteries of hopscotch, becoming one’s Dad and tranny bashing.
What Are the 10 Best Classics on BritBox?
Pride and PrejudiceSeptember 24, 1995
Set in England in the early 19th century, Pride and Prejudice tells the story of Mr and Mrs Bennet’s five unmarried daughters after the rich and eligible Mr Bingley and his status-conscious friend, Mr Darcy, have moved into their neighbourhood. While Bingley takes an immediate liking to the eldest Bennet daughter, Jane, Darcy has difficulty adapting to local society and repeatedly clashes with the second-eldest Bennet daughter, Elizabeth.
-
Downton AbbeySeptember 26, 2010
A chronicle of the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the post-Edwardian era—with great events in history having an effect on their lives and on the British social hierarchy.
Doctor WhoNovember 23, 1963
The adventures of a Time Lord—a time-travelling humanoid alien known as the Doctor—who explores the universe in his TARDIS, a sentient time-travelling space ship. Its exterior appears as a blue British police box, which was a common sight in Britain in 1963 when the series first aired. Along with a succession of companions, the Doctor faces a variety of foes while working to save civilisations, help ordinary people, and right wrongs.
-
Sherlock HolmesApril 24, 1984
Sherlock Holmes uses his abilities to take on cases by private clients and those that the Scotland Yard are unable to solve, along with his friend Dr. Watson.
Elizabeth RFebruary 17, 1971
This historical mini-series documents the reign of Elizabeth I with each episode focusing on one dramatic period in the lengthy reign of the Virgin Queen, including her ascension to the throne, her various marital intrigues, her problems with her cousin Mary, Queen of Scots, and the threatened invasion of the Spanish Armada.
-
Upstairs, DownstairsOctober 10, 1971
Upstairs: the wealthy, aristocratic Bellamys. Downstairs: their loyal and lively servants. For nearly 30 years, they share a fashionable townhouse at 165 Eaton Place in London’s posh Belgravia neighborhood, surviving social change, political upheaval, scandals, and the horrors of the First World War.
Goodbye, Mr. ChipsJuly 28, 1939
A shy British teacher looks back nostalgically at his long career, taking note of the people who touched his life.
-
All Creatures Great and SmallJanuary 8, 1978
All Creatures Great and Small is a British television series, based on the books of the British veterinary surgeon Alf Wight, who wrote under the pseudonym James Herriot. Ninety episodes were aired over two three-year runs. The first run was based directly on Herriot’s books; the second was filmed with original scripts.
-
Jane EyreSeptember 24, 2006
Charlotte Bronte’s classic about an orphan girl who grows up to become a governess in a gloomy manor in Yorkshire, where she falls in love with the mysterious Edward Rochester.