2020 Masters Brings “My Group” So You Can Stream Every Shot of Any Player

Don’t want to miss a single shot of your favorite player during the 2020 Masters? The Masters has a brand new feature for the 2020 edition, that will let you see every shot nearly live, even if you’re a fan of a player that wouldn’t normally get massive TV coverage.

The feature is called “My Group” and is available on Masters.com and The Master App. It essentially lets you create your own “Featured Group” and receive a personalized feed of every shot from your favorite players. For the first time, every golf fan, can feel what it’s like to be a fan of a golfer with the visibility of Tiger Woods.

Every shot. From every player. On every hole. My Group is the newest feature in @TheMasters app, using @IBM technology to bring you all of the action this year in Augusta. Download the app now and get your My Group ready: https://t.co/AWhFwOa9pI

#IBMSports #IBMPartner pic.twitter.com/uL70Lr0DrH — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) November 9, 2020

In between shots, Augusta’s partner on the feature will automatically pull in the top highlights from other players, so you won’t miss a second of the action.

In addition to “My Group”, Masters 2020 will bring additional live coverage on CBS Sports, CBS All Access, and Masters.com. To watch on your connected device like Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV, you will either need a CBS All Access subscription or TV Everywhere Credentials.

Round 1 & 2

Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Amen Corner: 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16: 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Holes 4, 5, 6: 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Round 3

Featured Groups: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Amen Corner: 10:10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16: 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 4, 5, 6: 10:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Round 4