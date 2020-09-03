2020 NBA Playoffs Second Round: Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Live Stream Without Cable

After winning in their respective first round series of the NBA playoffs,the Denver Nuggets tip off against the LA Clippers on September 3rd at 9pm ET for the second round.

On their quest for the 2020 NBA Title, the Denver Nuggets will face the LA Clippers in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers Online

When: Starting September 3rd at 9pm ET

Where: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando

TV: ESPN/TNT (National)

There are no local blackouts of telecasts meaning all games from now on will be televised nationally on ABC/ESPN/TNT.

How to Stream Round 2: Nuggets vs. Clippers Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Nuggets/Clippers series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT. There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

In Denver, LA, and nationally the games will air on [ESPN/TNT], which are available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can also stream with a free trial of Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Nuggets vs. Clippers Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Sept. 3, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Sept. 5, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Sept. 7, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Sept. 9, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 5: Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)

Game 6: Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)

Game 7: Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN