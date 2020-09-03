2020 NBA Playoffs Second Round: Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream Without Cable

After winning in their respective first round series of the NBA playoffs,the Houston Rockets tip off against the Los Angeles Lakers on September 4th at 9pm ET for the second round.

On their quest for the 2020 NBA Title, the Houston Rockets will face the Los Angeles Lakers in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Lakers Online

When: Starting September 4th at 9pm ET

Where: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando

TV: ESPN/TNT/ABC (National)

There are no local blackouts of telecasts meaning all games from now on will be televised nationally on ABC/ESPN/TNT.

How to Stream Round 2: Rockets vs. Lakers Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Rockets/Lakers series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT. There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

In Houston, Los Angeles, and nationally the games will air on [ESPN/TNT/ABC], which are available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can also stream with a free trial of Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Rockets vs. Lakers Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Sept. 4, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3: Sept. 8, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Sept. 10, TBD (TNT)

Game 5: Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN)

Game 6: Sept. 14, TBD (TNT)

Game 7: Sept. 16, TBD (TNT)