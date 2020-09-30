2020 NL Wild Card Series: St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream Without Cable

After finalizing playoff seeding during the shortened 60 game regular season, the 2020 MLB Postseason started on Tuesday, September 29th for the Wild Card Series.

On their quest for the 2020 World Series, the St. Louis Cardinals will face the San Diego Padres in a three-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the MLB Playoffs.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Padres Online

When: Starting September 30th at 5:00pm ET

Where: Petco Park

TV: Game 1: ESPN2, Game 2: ESPN, Game 3: ESPN/TBS

Unlike during the regular season, all MLB playoff games will be televised nationally, meaning you won’t need a Regional Sports Network, except to watch your local pre-game and post-game coverage.

How to Stream NL Wild Card Series: Cardinals vs. Padres Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Cardinals/Padres series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC/FOX) and nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN, FS1, & TBS.

In St. Louis, San Diego, and Nationally, games will air on ESPN2/ESPN which is available on Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream those channels with fuboTV ($60), Sling TV ($45), AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV ($65).

With Hulu Live TV, you will also be able to get pre and post-game coverage in St. Louis on Fox Sports Midwest and in San Diego on Fox Sports San Diego.

Cardinals vs. Padres Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Sept. 30, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 2: Oct. 1, TBD (ESPN/TBS)

Game 3: Oct. 2, TBD (ESPN/TBS)*