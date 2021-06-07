 Skip to Content
2021 NBA Playoffs: How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Series Live For Free Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After winning their respective opening round games, the Phoenix Suns will face the Denver Nuggets in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns Online

  • When: Starting June 7th at 10pm ET
  • Where: Phoenix Suns Arena
  • TV: Game 1, 2, 5 & 7: TNT | Game 3, 4, & 6: ESPN & ABC/ESPN3
  • Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV

7-Day Free Trial: Nuggets vs. Suns

There are no local blackouts in the NBA Playoffs, so you can watch all the games ABC, TNT, and ESPN, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

1 Month for $10: Nuggets vs. Suns

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time. While they don’t carry ABC, you can watch those games on ESPN3, which is included in Sling Orange plan.

How to Stream Entire NBA Playoffs Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the NBA Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN and TNT.

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

Suns vs. Nuggets TV Schedule

Date Game Time (ET) National TV
June 7 Game 1 10 p.m. TNT
June 9 Game 2 9:30 p.m. TNT
June 11 Game 3 10 p.m. ESPN
June 13 Game 4 8 p.m. TNT
June 15 Game 5* TBD TNT
June 17 Game 6* TBD ESPN
June 20 Game 7* TBD TBD
AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
TNT--
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT and ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT and ESPN + 14 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT and ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Nuggets vs. Suns Series Preview

