2021 NHL Playoffs: How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets Live Online For Free Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

After winning their respective opening round games, the Montreal Canadiens will face the Winnipeg Jets in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Canadiens vs. Jets Online

There are no local blackouts in the NHL Playoffs, so you can watch every game on NBCSN and USA Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NHL Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

How to Stream Round 2: Canadiens vs. Jets Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Canadiens/Jets series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (NBC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like NBCSN.

Unlike the first round, all games will only be aired nationally. Games throughout the series will air on NBC Sports Network and USA Network, which you can watch with a free trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Canadiens vs. Jets Streaming Schedule

  • Game 1: Canadiens 5, Jets 3
  • Friday, June 4, 7:30 p.m.: Canadiens at Jets | USA, SN, CBC, TVAS
  • Sunday, June 6, 6 p.m.: Jets at Canadiens | NBCSN, SN, TVAS
  • Monday, June 7, TBD: Jets at Canadiens | TBD
  • *Wednesday, June 9, TBD: Canadiens at Jets | TBD
  • *Friday, June 11, TBD: Jets at Canadiens | TBD
  • *Sunday, June 13, TBD: Canadiens at Jets | TBD
All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Jets/Canadiens Preview

