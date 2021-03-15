21 MLB Games Coming to YouTube in 2021 Season

For the third season, YouTube will broadcast a package of Major League Baseball games.

The series of 21 telecasts start on Wednesday, April 7 when the Boston Red Sox host the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays. These games are exclusive and will not be available through club broadcast partners.

YouTube telecasts include live chats. YouTube broadcast 13 games in 2019 and says it generated an average of 1.2 million live views. It broadcast four games last September during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

“We loved working with MLB last season to bring games to fans across the world and we saw an average of 1.2 million fans tuning in to each game,” said Tim Katz, Head of Sports and News Partnerships, YouTube. “YouTube offers fans a unique experience that is free and easy to use and allows them to engage with their favorite teams. Though this season is unlike any other, we’re thrilled to bring this great content to our users.”

Every game will be available to viewers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico for free on the MLB YouTube channel.

YouTube TV had previously partnered with MLB — offering MLB Network to customers, as well as serving as the presenting partner for the World Series.

In late-February, YouTube’s Live TV Streaming Service added support for MLB.TV. Through YouTube TV, MLB.TV will cost $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the entire season, a savings of roughly $45.

MLB.TV includes out-of-market access to almost every game (excluding ESPN, FOX, and MLB Network telecasts). This is ideal for fans who live away from your favorite team or want to catch teams or players out of your local area. You’ll also be able to watch every Spring Training game without local blackouts