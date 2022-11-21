5 Best Ways to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Live For Cheap: Promos, Discounts, & Free Trials

If you’re looking to watch the entire 2022 FIFA World Cup, there are still some great offers that are available that you can stream the entire tournament on the cheap. With most matches kicking off today, we’re going to walk you through the best deals to stream the entire tournament.

1. Stream The World Cup with Sling TV for $20

1. Stream The World Cup with Sling TV for $20 2. Watch the World Cup in Spanish For $0.99

2. Watch the World Cup in Spanish For $0.99 3. Watch with Free Trial of Live TV Streaming Service

3. Watch with Free Trial of Live TV Streaming Service 4. Watch for Free with an Antenna

4. Watch for Free with an Antenna 5. Watch On-Demand For Free with Tubi

For a limited time, you can get 50% off of Sling TV. The Sling Blue plan — at just $20 for your first month — this the cheapest way to stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup in English.

Sling TV carries FOX (in select markets) and FS1 are available on the Blue plan, and Sling is currently offering a 50% discount on your first month of service.

FOX is available in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

If you want to stream Copa Mundial De La FIFA Qatar 2022 matches, one of the best ways is with a subscription to Peacock. Peacock is the streaming home of Copa Mundial De La FIFA 2022 in Spanish.

When you subscribe to Peacock Premium, you can watch every match of the Copa Mundial De La FIFA 2022 in Spanish live and on-demand for just $0.99 for the entire tournament with Code: SAVEBIG.

How to Get 80% Off Peacock Premium

Click here to Activate The Deal

Select “Get Started”

Select Peacock Premium Monthly Plan

Apply Promo Code: “SAVEBIG” at Checkout

Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”

Get The Deal $0.99 | normally $4.99 peacocktv.com Get Peacock Premium For $0.99 For 12 Months with Code: SAVEBIG

There are three Live TV Streaming Services that carry FOX and FS1.

One of your best options is fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial carries FOX and FS1, and will stream all games in 4K with their Elite Plan.

You could also consider DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial and YouTube TV, which often has a free trial as well.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

While they don’t offer a free trial, the World Cup will also stream on Hulu Live TV, which now includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge).

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

4. Watch for Free with an Antenna

Just like the old days, you can still pick up local channels from FOX and Telemundo from an antenna. Outside of the cost of the antenna, you won’t pay a thing to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With an antenna, you will be able to watch the 36 (of 64) games on FOX for free. There are 28 games that will air on FS1, which requires a Live TV Streaming Service. Telemundo, which can also be picked up via an antenna in many markets will carry 56 of the 64 matches.

If you live within 35 miles of the broadcast signal, you will likely be able to pick up your locals channels with a cheap indoor antenna ($15-30).

We suggest the Mohu Leaf 30 (30-mile range) or Mohu Leaf 60 (60-mile range) depending on line of sight.

Here are a few we recommend:

Mohu Leaf 30 Up to 30 Mile Range Shop Now $29.99 amazon.com Mohu Leaf 60 Up to 60 Mile Range Shop Now $59.99 amazon.com

5. Watch On-Demand For Free with Tubi

While they don’t offer live games, Tubi has launched a free World Cup-dedicated channel, which will have full game replays of every match just 30 minutes after matches end.

You can either catch them on their streaming channel or on-demand.