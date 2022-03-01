Sixty of the Best Movies Directed by Women Available on Stream

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Streamable would like to share some of the best movie magic that women have made over the years. Female directors have put their mark on every decade, genre, and kind of film, and will continue to do so.

Below is a list of some of the best movies and films made by female directors available to stream right now. From Greta Gerwig to Ava DuVernay, Chloé Zhao to Sofia Coppola the breadth and scope of this collection is exciting and inspiring. However, this selection doesn’t even begin to capture the full range and diversity of work that women can and will create on screen in the future.