Spectrum Reaches Deal with Roku to Return Spectrum App to Platform After 9-Month Standoff

The 9-month-long standoff between Spectrum and Roku is finally over.

The two companies had been at odds since last December over carriage rights that prevented the Spectrum app from being downloaded on Roku devices.

“Charter Communications and Roku have reached a mutually beneficial agreement to renew distribution of the Spectrum TV App (STVA) on the Roku platform,” according to a statement released on Tuesday afternoon. “As a result of the renewal, the Spectrum TV App is now available for download from the Roku channel store. We are pleased to renew our partnership and offer this great streaming experience to our shared customers.”

Charter subscribers who had previously downloaded the Spectrum TV App to their Roku device never lost access to the app.

Roku is also at odds with YouTube TV, and that situation seems to be going much worse than the Spectrum tiff — especially with the war of words being conducted by Roku’s leadership. In May, Roku’s CFO Steven Louden accused Google of “orchestrated efforts to strong-arm them into making their devices more expensive and therefore less competitive when compared to Google’s own products.”