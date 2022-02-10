93 Romantic Movies to Watch for Valentine’s Day and Where to Stream Them

If you’re seeing a lot more chocolate and red heart-shaped items lately, then it’s more likely than not that Valentine’s Day is around the corner. Whether you love it or despise it, Valentine’s Day is unavoidable, and like most popular holidays, the movies are arguably the best part. Whether you’re looking for something to watch with your old flame, a new partner, or even a group of your best closest friends, here is our list of the best V-Day movies to watch right now.
Best Romance Movies
Malcolm & MarieJanuary 29, 2021
As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.
Sylvie's LoveJanuary 27, 2020
When a young woman meets an aspiring saxophonist in her father’s record shop in 1950s Harlem, their love ignites a sweeping romance that transcends changing times, geography, and professional success.
Love and MonstersOctober 16, 2020
Seven years since the Monsterpocalypse began, Joel Dawson has been living underground in order to survive. But after reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee, Joel decides to venture out to reunite with her, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way.
The PhotographFebruary 14, 2020
When famed photographer Christina Eames dies unexpectedly, she leaves her estranged daughter, Mae, hurt, angry and full of questions. When Mae finds a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box, she soon finds herself delving into her mother’s early life — an investigation that leads to an unexpected romance with a rising journalist.
Portrait of a Lady on FireJune 17, 2019
On an isolated island in Brittany at the end of the eighteenth century, a female painter is obliged to paint a wedding portrait of a young woman.
Always Be My MaybeMay 31, 2019
Reunited after 15 years, famous chef Sasha and hometown musician Marcus feel the old sparks of attraction but struggle to adapt to each other’s worlds.
The Wedding YearSeptember 20, 2019
A commitment-phobic 27-year old’s relationship is put to the test when she and her boyfriend attend 7 weddings in the same year.
Isn't It RomanticFebruary 13, 2019
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare—a romantic comedy—and she is the leading lady.
YesterdayJune 27, 2019
Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie. After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that he’s the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles.
A Star Is BornOctober 3, 2018
Seasoned musician Jackson Maine discovers — and falls in love with — struggling artist Ally. She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer — until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.
Crazy Rich AsiansAugust 15, 2018
An American-born Chinese economics professor accompanies her boyfriend to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding, only to get thrust into the lives of Asia’s rich and famous.
To All the Boys I've Loved BeforeAugust 16, 2018
Lara Jean’s love life goes from imaginary to out of control when her secret letters to every boy she’s ever fallen for are mysteriously mailed out.
Love, SimonFebruary 16, 2018
Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it’s a little more complicated: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online.
Call Me by Your NameSeptember 1, 2017
In 1980s Italy, a relationship begins between seventeen-year-old teenage Elio and the older adult man hired as his father’s research assistant.
The Big SickMarch 30, 2017
Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani and grad student Emily Gardner fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family’s expectations, and his true feelings.
La La LandNovember 29, 2016
Mia, an aspiring actress, serves lattes to movie stars in between auditions and Sebastian, a jazz musician, scrapes by playing cocktail party gigs in dingy bars, but as success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair, and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart.
Me Before YouJune 1, 2016
A small town girl is caught between dead-end jobs. A high-profile, successful man becomes wheelchair bound following an accident. The man decides his life is not worth living until the girl is hired for six months to be his new caretaker. Worlds apart and trapped together by circumstance, the two get off to a rocky start. But the girl becomes determined to prove to the man that life is worth living and as they embark on a series of adventures together, each finds their world changing in ways neither of them could begin to imagine.
Southside with YouAugust 26, 2016
Chronicles a single day in the summer of 1989 when the future president of the United States, Barack Obama, wooed his future First Lady on an epic first date across Chicago’s South Side.
Fifty Shades of GreyFebruary 11, 2015
When college senior Anastasia Steele steps in for her sick roommate to interview prominent businessman Christian Grey for their campus paper, little does she realize the path her life will take. Christian, as enigmatic as he is rich and powerful, finds himself strangely drawn to Ana, and she to him. Though sexually inexperienced, Ana plunges headlong into an affair — and learns that Christian’s true sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure.
The Age of AdalineApril 16, 2015
After 29-year-old Adaline recovers from a nearly lethal accident, she inexplicably stops growing older. As the years stretch on and on, Adaline keeps her secret to herself until she meets a man who changes her life.
TrainwreckJuly 17, 2015
Having thought that monogamy was never possible, a commitment-phobic career woman may have to face her fears when she meets a good guy.
Two Night StandSeptember 26, 2014
After an extremely regrettable one night stand, two strangers wake up to find themselves snowed in after sleeping through a blizzard that put all of Manhattan on ice. They’re now trapped together in a tiny apartment, forced to get to know each other way more than any one night stand should.
Love, RosieOctober 16, 2014
Since the moment they met at age 5, Rosie and Alex have been best friends, facing the highs and lows of growing up side by side. A fleeting shared moment, one missed opportunity, and the decisions that follow send their lives in completely different directions. As each navigates the complexities of life, love, and everything in between, they always find their way back to each other - but is it just friendship, or something more?
The Spectacular NowAugust 2, 2013
Sutter, a popular party animal, unexpectedly meets the introverted Aimee after waking up on a stranger’s lawn. As Sutter deals with the problems in his life and Aimee plans for her future beyond school, an unexpected romance blossoms between them.
About TimeSeptember 4, 2013
The night after another unsatisfactory New Year’s party, Tim’s father tells his son that the men in his family have always had the ability to travel through time. They can’t change history, but they can change what happens and has happened in their own lives. Thus begins the start of a lesson in learning to appreciate life itself as it is, as it comes, and most importantly, the people living alongside us.
HerDecember 18, 2013
In the not so distant future, Theodore, a lonely writer purchases a newly developed operating system designed to meet the user’s every needs. To Theodore’s surprise, a romantic relationship develops between him and his operating system. This unconventional love story blends science fiction and romance in a sweet tale that explores the nature of love and the ways that technology isolates and connects us all.
Safe HavenFebruary 7, 2013
A young woman with a mysterious past lands in Southport, North Carolina where her bond with a widower forces her to confront the dark secret that haunts her.
Warm BodiesJanuary 31, 2013
After a zombie becomes involved with the girlfriend of one of his victims, their romance sets in motion a sequence of events that might transform the entire lifeless world.
Silver Linings PlaybookSeptember 8, 2012
After spending eight months in a mental institution, a former teacher moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife.
The VowFebruary 5, 2012
Happy young married couple Paige and Leo are, well, happy. Then a car accident puts Paige into a life-threatening coma. Upon awakening she has lost the previous five years of memories, including those of her beloved Leo, her wedding, a confusing relationship with her parents, or the ending of her relationship with her ex-fiance. Despite these complications, Leo endeavors to win her heart again and rebuild their marriage.
One DayMarch 2, 2011
A romantic comedy centered on Dexter and Emma, who first meet during their graduation in 1988 and proceed to keep in touch regularly. The film follows what they do on July 15 annually, usually doing something together.
Friends with BenefitsJuly 21, 2011
Dylan and Jamie think it’s going to be easy to add the simple act of sex to their friendship, despite what Hollywood romantic comedies would have them believe. They soon discover however that getting physical really does always lead to complications.
Crazy, Stupid, Love.July 29, 2011
Cal Weaver is living the American dream. He has a good job, a beautiful house, great children and a beautiful wife, named Emily. Cal’s seemingly perfect life unravels, however, when he learns that Emily has been unfaithful and wants a divorce. Over 40 and suddenly single, Cal is adrift in the fickle world of dating. Enter, Jacob Palmer, a self-styled player who takes Cal under his wing and teaches him how to be a hit with the ladies.
Valentine's DayFebruary 10, 2010
More than a dozen Angelenos navigate Valentine’s Day from early morning until midnight. Three couples awake together, but each relationship will sputter. A grade-school boy wants flowers for his first true love. Two high school seniors plan first-time sex at noon. A TV sports reporter gets the assignment to find romance in LA. A star quarterback contemplates his future. Two strangers meet on a plane. Grandparents, together for years, face a crisis. An ‘I Hate Valentine’s Day’ dinner beckons the lonely and the lied to.
The Last SongMarch 31, 2010
A drama centered on a rebellious girl who is sent to a Southern beach town for the summer to stay with her father. Through their mutual love of music, the estranged duo learn to reconnect.
Dear JohnFebruary 4, 2010
While Sergeant John Tyree is home on two weeks leave from Germany, he meets Savannah after he dives into the ocean to retrieve Savannah’s purse that had fallen off a pier. John eventually falls in love with Savannah, who promises to write to him until he returns from overseas.
Eat Pray LoveAugust 12, 2010
Liz Gilbert had everything a modern woman is supposed to dream of having – a husband, a house and a successful career – yet like so many others, she found herself lost, confused and searching for what she really wanted in life. Newly divorced and at a crossroads, Gilbert steps out of her comfort zone, risking everything to change her life, embarking on a journey around the world that becomes a quest for self-discovery. In her travels, she discovers the true pleasure of nourishment by eating in Italy, the power of prayer in India and, finally and unexpectedly, the inner peace and balance of true love in Bali.
Just WrightMay 14, 2010
A physical therapist falls for the basketball player she is helping recover from a career-threatening injury.
Letters to JulietMay 13, 2010
An American girl on vacation in Italy finds an unanswered “letter to Juliet” — one of thousands of missives left at the fictional lover’s Verona courtyard, which are typically answered by the “secretaries of Juliet” — and she goes on a quest to find the lovers referenced in the letter.
The ProposalJune 1, 2009
When she learns she’s in danger of losing her visa status and being deported, overbearing book editor Margaret Tate forces her put-upon assistant, Andrew Paxton, to marry her.
(500) Days of SummerJuly 17, 2009
Tom, greeting-card writer and hopeless romantic, is caught completely off-guard when his girlfriend, Summer, suddenly dumps him. He reflects on their 500 days together to try to figure out where their love affair went sour, and in doing so, Tom rediscovers his true passions in life.
P.S. I Love YouNovember 15, 2007
A young widow discovers that her late husband has left her 10 messages intended to help ease her pain and start a new life.
The Break-UpJune 1, 2006
Pushed to the breaking-up point after their latest ‘why can’t you do this one little thing for me?’ argument, Brooke calls it quits with her boyfriend Gary. What follows is a hilarious series of remedies, war tactics, overtures and undermining tricks – all encouraged by the former couple’s friends and confidantes …and the occasional total stranger! When neither ex is willing to move out of their shared apartment, the only solution is to continue living as hostile roommates until one of them reaches breaking point.
Failure to LaunchMarch 10, 2006
Tripp, an attractive man in his thirties, is still living with his parents Al and Sue. Tripp’s best friends Demo and Ace are also still living in their parents’ homes and seem proud of it. Al and Sue are not happy, however, and are fascinated when friends whose adult son has recently moved away from home reveal they hired an expert to arrange the matter and couldn’t be happier with the result.
Brokeback MountainSeptember 10, 2005
Two modern-day cowboys meet on a shepherding job in the summer of ‘63, the two share a raw and powerful summer together that turns into a lifelong relationship conflict
HitchFebruary 11, 2005
Dating coach Alex ‘Hitch’ Hitchens mentors a bumbling client, Albert, who hopes to win the heart of the glamorous Allegra Cole. While Albert makes progress, Hitch faces his own romantic setbacks when proven techniques fail to work on Sara Melas, a tabloid reporter digging for dirt on Allegra Cole’s love life. When Sara discovers Hitch’s connection to Albert – now Allegra’s boyfriend – it threatens to destroy both relationships.
Pride & PrejudiceSeptember 16, 2005
A story of love and life among the landed English gentry during the Georgian era. Mr. Bennet is a gentleman living in Hertfordshire with his overbearing wife and five daughters, but if he dies their house will be inherited by a distant cousin whom they have never met, so the family’s future happiness and security is dependent on the daughters making good marriages.
The NotebookJune 25, 2004
An epic love story centered around an older man who reads aloud to a woman with Alzheimer’s. From a faded notebook, the old man’s words bring to life the story about a couple who is separated by World War II, and is then passionately reunited, seven years later, after they have taken different paths.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless MindMarch 19, 2004
Joel Barish, heartbroken that his girlfriend underwent a procedure to erase him from her memory, decides to do the same. However, as he watches his memories of her fade away, he realizes that he still loves her, and may be too late to correct his mistake.
This is one of Jim Carrey’s best films. He pulls back his manic energy to reveal a fragile soul, broken by an ill-fated love. Kate Winslet is fantastic as a free spirit who simultaneously excites and torments her boyfriend. If you’ve ever had a broken heart, this movie will speak to you on several different levels.
The supporting cast is also great, with Elijah Wood, Mark Ruffalo, David Cross, Kirsten Dunst, and Tom Wilkinson.
The movie comes from Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman, the team behind other mind-bending classics like “Being John Malkovich” and “Adaptation.”
50 First DatesFebruary 13, 2004
Henry is a player skilled at seducing women. But when this veterinarian meets Lucy, a girl with a quirky problem when it comes to total recall, he realizes it’s possible to fall in love all over again…and again, and again. That’s because the delightful Lucy has no short-term memory, so Henry must woo her day after day until he finally sweeps her off her feet.
Love ActuallySeptember 7, 2003
‘Love Actually’ follows the lives of eight very different couples dealing with their love lives, in various loosely and interrelated tales, all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England.
How to Lose a Guy in 10 DaysFebruary 7, 2003
It’s the battle of wills, as Andie (Kate Hudson) needs to prove she can dump a guy in 10 days, whereas Ben (Matthew McConaughey) needs to prove he can win a girl in 10 days. Now, the clock is ticking - and the wildly entertaining comedy smash is off and running in this irresistible tale of sex, lies and outrageous romantic fireworks!
Under the Tuscan SunSeptember 20, 2003
After a rough divorce, Frances, a 35 year old book editor from San Francisco takes a tour of Tuscany at the urgings of her friends. On a whim she buys Bramasole, a run down villa in the Tuscan countryside and begins to piece her life together starting with the villa and finds that life sometimes has unexpected ways of giving her everything she wanted.
A Walk to RememberJanuary 25, 2002
When the popular, restless Landon Carter is forced to participate in the school drama production he falls in love with Jamie Sullivan, the daughter of the town’s minister. Jamie has a “to-do” list for her life and also a very big secret she must keep from Landon.
My Big Fat Greek WeddingFebruary 22, 2002
A young Greek woman falls in love with a non-Greek and struggles to get her family to accept him while she comes to terms with her heritage and cultural identity.
Punch-Drunk LoveOctober 25, 2002
A socially awkward and volatile small business owner meets the love of his life after being threatened by a gang of scammers.
Tuck EverlastingOctober 11, 2002
Teenager Winnie Foster is growing up in a small rural town in 1914 with her loving but overprotective parents, but Winnie longs for a life of greater freedom and adventure.
Brown SugarOctober 5, 2002
Friends since childhood, a magazine editor and a hip-hop record executive stumble into romantic territory.
Sweet Home AlabamaSeptember 26, 2002
New York fashion designer, Melanie Carmichael suddenly finds herself engaged to the city’s most eligible bachelor. But her past holds many secrets—including Jake, the redneck husband she married in high school, who refuses to divorce her. Bound and determined to end their contentious relationship once and for all, Melanie sneaks back home to Alabama to confront her past.
SerendipityOctober 5, 2001
Although strangers Sara and Jonathan are both already in relationships, they realize they have genuine chemistry after a chance encounter – but part company soon after. Years later, they each yearn to reunite, despite being destined for the altar. But to give true love a chance, they have to find one another again.
The Wedding PlannerJanuary 26, 2001
San Francisco’s premiere wedding planner, Mary Fiore is rescued from an accident by the man of her dreams, paediatrician Steve Edison, only to find he is the fiancé of her latest client. As Mary continues making the wedding arrangements, she and Steve are put into a string of uncomfortable situations that force them to face their mutual attraction.
Bridget Jones's DiaryApril 13, 2001
A chaotic Bridget Jones meets a snobbish lawyer, and he soon enters her world of imperfections.
Love & BasketballApril 21, 2000
Quincy McCall and Monica Wright grew up in the same neighborhood and have known each other since childhood. As they grow into adulthood, they fall in love, but they also share another all-consuming passion: basketball. As Quincy and Monica struggle to make their relationship work, they follow separate career paths though high school and college basketball and, they hope, into stardom in big-league professional ball.
Notting HillMay 21, 1999
William Thacker is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American actress Anna Scott appears in his shop. A chance encounter over spilled orange juice leads to a kiss that blossoms into a full-blown affair. As the average bloke and glamorous movie star draw closer and closer together, they struggle to reconcile their radically different lifestyles in the name of love.
10 Things I Hate About YouMarch 30, 1999
On the first day at his new school, Cameron instantly falls for Bianca, the gorgeous girl of his dreams. The only problem is that Bianca is forbidden to date until her ill-tempered, completely un-dateable older sister Kat goes out, too. In an attempt to solve his problem, Cameron singles out the only guy who could possibly be a match for Kat: a mysterious bad boy with a nasty reputation of his own.
Never Been KissedApril 9, 1999
Josie Geller, a baby-faced junior copywriter at the Chicago Sun-Times, must pose as a student at her former high school to research contemporary teenage culture. With the help of her brother, Rob, Josie infiltrates the inner circle of the most popular clique on campus. But she hits a major snag in her investigation — not to mention her own failed love life — when she falls for her dreamy English teacher, Sam Coulson.
You've Got MailFebruary 26, 1998
Book superstore magnate, Joe Fox and independent book shop owner, Kathleen Kelly fall in love in the anonymity of the Internet—both blissfully unaware that he’s trying to put her out of business.
The Object of My AffectionApril 17, 1998
A pregnant New York social worker begins to develop romantic feelings for her gay best friend, and decides she’d rather raise her child with him, much to the dismay of her overbearing boyfriend.
How Stella Got Her Groove BackAugust 14, 1998
Through good times and bad, Stella and Delilah have always had each other. Now, Stella’s so busy building a life that she’s forgotten how to really live. But Delilah is about to change all that. What starts as a quick trip to Jamaica, end as an exhilarating voyage of self discovery as Stella learns to open her heart and find love - even if it’s with a man 20 years her junior.
My Best Friend's WeddingJune 19, 1997
When she receives word that her longtime platonic pal Michael O’Neal is getting married to debutante Kimberly Wallace, food critic Julianne Potter realizes her true feelings for Michael — and sets out to sabotage the wedding.
TitanicNovember 18, 1997
101-year-old Rose DeWitt Bukater tells the story of her life aboard the Titanic, 84 years later. A young Rose boards the ship with her mother and fiancé. Meanwhile, Jack Dawson and Fabrizio De Rossi win third-class tickets aboard the ship. Rose tells the whole story from Titanic’s departure through to its death—on its first and only voyage.
This is the movie that launched Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet into superstardom. It is epic in every way, and director James Cameron sailed home with a boatload of Oscars.
Love JonesMarch 14, 1997
Darius Lovehall is a young black poet in Chicago who starts dating Nina Moseley, a beautiful and talented photographer. While trying to figure out if they’ve got a “love thing” or are just “kicking it,” they hang out with their friends, talking about love and sex. Then Nina tests the strength of Darius’ feelings and sets a chain of romantic complications into motion.
Romeo + JulietNovember 1, 1996
In director Baz Luhrmann’s contemporary take on William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, the Montagues and Capulets have moved their ongoing feud to the sweltering suburb of Verona Beach, where Romeo and Juliet fall in love and secretly wed. Though the film is visually modern, the bard’s dialogue remains.
While You Were SleepingApril 21, 1995
A transit worker pulls commuter Peter off railway tracks after he’s mugged, but—while he’s in a coma—his family mistakenly thinks she’s Peter’s fiancée, and she doesn’t correct them. Things get more complicated when she falls for his brother, who’s not quite sure that she’s who she claims to be.
Four Weddings and a FuneralMarch 9, 1994
Over the course of five social occasions, a committed bachelor must consider the notion that he may have discovered love.
Forrest GumpJuly 6, 1994
A man with a low IQ has accomplished great things in his life and been present during significant historic events—in each case, far exceeding what anyone imagined he could do. But despite all he has achieved, his one true love eludes him.
Sleepless in SeattleJune 24, 1993
Desperate to find his dad Sam a date, a young boy calls into a radio show and catches the attention of Annie, a journalist who wants to meet Sam atop the Empire State Building.
GhostJuly 12, 1990
Sam Wheat is a banker, Molly Jensen is an artist, and the two are madly in love. However, when Sam is murdered by his friend and corrupt business partner Carl Bruner over a shady business deal, he is left to roam the earth as a powerless spirit. When he learns of Carl’s betrayal, Sam must seek the help of psychic Oda Mae Brown to set things right and protect Molly from Carl and his goons.
Pretty WomanMarch 23, 1990
When a millionaire wheeler-dealer enters a business contract with a Hollywood hooker Vivian Ward, he loses his heart in the bargain.
Say Anything…April 14, 1989
A noble underachiever and a beautiful valedictorian fall in love the summer before she goes off to college.
When Harry Met Sally…January 12, 1989
During their travel from Chicago to New York, Harry and Sally debate whether or not sex ruins a friendship between a man and a woman. Eleven years later, and they’re still no closer to finding the answer.
MoonstruckDecember 16, 1987
No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny, than she finds herself falling for his younger brother, Ronny. She tries to resist, but Ronny lost his hand in an accident he blames on his brother, and has no scruples about aggressively pursuing her while Johnny is out of the country. As Loretta falls deeper in love, she comes to learn that she’s not the only one in her family with a secret romance.
The Princess BrideSeptember 25, 1987
In this enchantingly cracked fairy tale, the beautiful Princess Buttercup and the dashing Westley must overcome staggering odds to find happiness amid six-fingered swordsmen, murderous princes, Sicilians and rodents of unusual size. But even death can’t stop these true lovebirds from triumphing.
This is an endlessly quotable classic. It’s a perfect blend of comedy, fantasy, action, and love conquering all odds.
Dirty DancingAugust 21, 1987
Expecting the usual tedium that accompanies a summer in the Catskills with her family, 17-year-old Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman is surprised to find herself stepping into the shoes of a professional hoofer—and unexpectedly falling in love.
OverboardDecember 16, 1987
Heiress, Joanna Stayton hires carpenter, Dean Proffitt to build a closet on her yacht—and refuses to pay him for the project when it’s done. But after Joanna accidentally falls overboard and loses her memory, Dean sees an opportunity to get even.
SplashMarch 9, 1984
A successful businessman falls in love with the girl of his dreams. There’s one big complication though; he’s fallen hook, line and sinker for a mermaid.
An Officer and a GentlemanJuly 28, 1982
Zack Mayo is an aloof, taciturn man who aspires to be a navy pilot. Once he arrives at training camp for his 13-week officer’s course, Mayo runs afoul of abrasive, no-nonsense drill Sergeant Emil Foley. Mayo is an excellent cadet, but a little cold around the heart, so Foley rides him mercilessly, sensing that the young man would be prime officer material if he weren’t so self-involved. Zack’s affair with a working girl is likewise compromised by his unwillingness to give of himself.
The Blue LagoonJuly 5, 1980
Two small children and a ship’s cook survive a shipwreck and find safety on an idyllic tropical island. Soon, however, the cook dies and the young boy and girl are left on their own. Days become years and Emmeline and Richard make a home for themselves surrounded by exotic creatures and nature’s beauty. But will they ever see civilization again?
Love StoryDecember 16, 1970
Harvard Law student Oliver Barrett IV and music student Jennifer Cavilleri share a chemistry they cannot deny - and a love they cannot ignore. Despite their opposite backgrounds, the young couple put their hearts on the line for each other. When they marry, Oliver’s wealthy father threatens to disown him. Jenny tries to reconcile the Barrett men, but to no avail.
The GraduateDecember 21, 1967
Benjamin, a recent college graduate very worried about his future, finds himself in a love triangle with an older woman and her daughter.
Breakfast at Tiffany'sOctober 6, 1961
Holly Golightly is an eccentric New York City playgirl determined to marry a Brazilian millionaire. But when young writer Paul Varjak moves into her apartment building, her past threatens to get in their way.
Roman HolidayAugust 26, 1953
Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann takes off for a night while in Rome. When a sedative she took from her doctor kicks in, however, she falls asleep on a park bench and is found by an American reporter, Joe Bradley, who takes her back to his apartment for safety. At work the next morning, Joe finds out Ann’s regal identity and bets his editor he can get exclusive interview with her, but romance soon gets in the way.
CasablancaNovember 26, 1942
In Casablanca, Morocco in December 1941, a cynical American expatriate meets a former lover, with unforeseen complications.
If you’ve never seen it, now is the time! It’s one of the best scripts ever, filled with quotable lines, fantastic supporting performances, and one of the most famous endings in movie history.