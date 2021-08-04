A Look at Upcoming Streaming Content, Including ‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ and ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ On TV

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol will stream on Peacock starting August 16. The series, from the creators of The Da Vinci Code, follows the young Harvard symbolist Robert Langdon who has to solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his mentor and thwart a global conspiracy. The cast includes Ashley Zuckerman, Valorie Curry, Eddie Izzard, and Sumalee Montano.

Here’s a look at other deals and future projects:

The long-anticipated Lord of the Rings TV series will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 2, 2022. New episodes will roll out weekly after the initial launch. “Beginning in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ books, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth,” according to the streamer.

Love, Victor has been renewed for a third season at Hulu. Season two, which follows the film Love, Simon, launched in June. Both seasons will have 10 episodes. The story revolves around Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino), a new student at Atlanta’s Creekwood High, who has come out to his religious family while coping with all of the challenges of high school.

DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It) has been cast in Showtime’s upcoming Three Women series adaptation, from the best-selling book by Lisa Taddeo. It focuses on three women who want to change their lives. Wise will play Sloane, a “glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story.” Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) also stars.

Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty, Blood) connects with his roots as he travels the rugged, beautiful coasts of Ireland in Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland premiering on Acorn TV on August 9. He covers 600 miles visiting favorite places and exploring the history, landscapes, and traditions of the singular country.

Mighty Ducks: Game Changers got a second-season renewal from Disney+. Production begins early next year. The series stars Brady Noon, Lauren Graham, and Emilio Estevez, reprising his role as Gordon Bombay from the original Mighty Ducks film series. The Disney+ show, set in today’s Minnesota, posits the Mighty Ducks as an ultra-competitive, powerful youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Noon) is cut from the Ducks, his mom (Graham), builds a new team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat culture.

Ranger Rick, the cartoon nature-focused raccoon, has been featured in six magazines and reaches 2 million people. Ranger Rick’s Nature Magazine is now in its 54th year; it’s published by The National Wildlife Federation. It’s also looking to produce a streaming series with the help of Red Rock Films and Bix Pix, the creatives behind Amazon Prime Video’s Tumble Leaf animated series. NWF plans to activate its network of 15,000 schools — reaching 7.5 million students and 450,000 educators — to promote the new show.

Prentice Penny, the showrunner for Insecure and director of Uncorked, has left his HBO deal to sign a new cross-platform multiyear pact with Disney General Entertainment’s Onyx Collective. Per Onyx Collective: “Under the terms of the agreement, Penny will produce, write and direct new projects through his production company, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment, across all Disney platforms, including Hulu, which serves as the primary home for Onyx Collective titles.”

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales will premiere October 1 as a part of Disney+’s Hallowstream celebration. The all-new animated special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group continues the artistic collaboration between the two. Terrifying Tales is a seasonal celebration of the villainous dark side of the Star Wars galaxy — just in time for Halloween. The voice cast includes Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8; and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader.

HGTV has greenlit the competition series Table Wars. The six-episode show features large-scale creations of eight expert event designers whose work will be judged by domestic diva Martha Stewart, actress and design enthusiast Tamera Mowry-Housley and luxury event planner Chris Hessney. In each episode, the competitors must deliver the ultimate themed party environment. The finalist who delivers the most over-the-top event space will win the Table Wars title and a $50,000 cash prize. The series is slated for November.

