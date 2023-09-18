ABC to Air 10 Additional “Monday Night Football” Broadcasts This Season; Where Can You Stream the Channel?

ABC viewers will be getting a very hefty dose of “Monday Night Football” this year. The channel was originally scheduled to air seven total “MNF” games in the 2023 season, with four of those being exclusive to ABC. But Sports Business Journal's John Ourand is reporting that the NFL and Disney are adding 10 more games to the “MNF” slate for ABC this season, all of which will be simulcast on ESPN.

The change reduces the number of ESPN-exclusive “MNF” games to three. ESPN+ will also get an exclusive game, but the rest will be available to watch without a cable subscription on an over-the-air broadcast channel. This will mark the first time in years that so many “Monday Night Football” games will be available on ABC in a season.

Ourand reports that the move is being made to help Disney fill programming slots that are currently vacant on ABC thanks to the ongoing writer/actor strike. The top writers’ and actors’ unions in Hollywood have been striking all summer, attempting to secure better residuals from streaming services and more protections against the intrusion of artificial intelligence into entertainment.

Check out the new 2023 ABC ‘MNF’ schedule below.

Date Time Matchup Monday, Sept. 18 8:15 p.m. Browns-Steelers ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Monday, Sept. 25 7:15 p.m. Eagles-Buccaneers ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Monday, Oct. 2 8:15 p.m. Seahawks-Giants ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Monday, Oct. 9 8:15 p.m. Packers-Raiders ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Monday, Oct. 16 8:15 p.m. Cowboys-Chargers ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Monday, Oct. 23 8:15 p.m. 49ers-Vikings ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Monday, Oct. 30 8:15 p.m. Raiders-Lions ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Monday, Nov. 6 8:15 p.m. Chargers-Jets ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Monday, Nov. 13 8:15 p.m. Broncos-Bills ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Monday, Nov. 20 8:15 p.m. Eagles-Chiefs ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Monday, Nov. 27 8:15 p.m. Bears-Vikings ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Monday, Dec. 4 8:15 p.m. Bengals-Jaguars ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Monday, Dec. 11 8:15 p.m. Packers-Giants ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Monday, Dec. 18 8:15 p.m. Chiefs-Patriots ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Monday, Dec. 25 8:15 p.m. Ravens-49ers ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Saturday. Dec. 30 8:15 p.m. Lions-Cowboys ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Saturday, Jan. 6 4:30 p.m. TBD ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes 8:15 p.m. TBD ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Monday, Jan. 15 8:15 p.m. Super Wild Card Game ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Jan. 20 or Jan. 21 TBD Divisional Playoff Game ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

What Live TV Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream ‘MNF’ on ABC?

The addition of these 10 games to the 2023 “MNF” on ABC slate means that cord-cutting users will need to make sure whatever live TV streaming service they’re eyeing carries the channel in their area.

DIRECTV STREAM is the best pick for streaming “MNF” on ABC this season. The company has a new deal with Nexstar which means a vast majority of ABC affiliates that had been blacked out on the service since May are now available once again. DIRECTV STREAM comes with a five-day free trial, after which plans start at $74.99 per month.

Fubo also carries ABC in all the top markets in the United States, along with each other broadcast and cable channel needed to watch the NFL season. Prices start at $85.98 per month (including regional sports network fee) for this service, and it comes with a free trial of varying length depending on when a customer signs up.

Hulu + Live TV doesn’t come with a free trial, but users will get access to Disney+, Hulu on-demand and ESPN+ free with their subscription. The service is currently offering a special deal: $49.99 per month for three months, but after the three months are over subscription costs will revert to the new $76.99 monthly rate.

Sling TV only offers ABC in seven markets: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose. If you live in one of these markets, Sling is the cheapest live TV service carrying ABC, at $40 per month. Customers who get ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates with their Sling subscription will see their price bumped to $45 per month, but it’s still a great deal overall.

YouTube TV carries ABC and all other broadcast/cable channels necessary for streaming the 2023 NFL season, with plans starting at $72.99 per month.