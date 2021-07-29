AccuWeather Announces Launch of AccuWeather NOW Streaming Service

In another example of weather as the next great streaming market, AccuWeather is set to launch its own streaming service in an attempt to appeal to younger audiences.

In a press release posted to its website, AccuWeather announced AccuWeather NOW, a 24-hour streaming news network “dedicated to all things weather, including extreme and natural events, global forecasts, climate and weather-related long- and short-form documentaries from across the U.S. and around the world.”

AccuWeather’s existing 24/7 national network already reaches 36 million households, and another 1.5 billion people globally access AccuWeather forecasts via digital devices. Now, they can get even more weather through AccuWeather NOW.

“Our viewers depend on AccuWeather to deliver the most accurate forecast as well as comprehensive and compelling weather coverage of hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, flooding, heatwaves, and extreme weather of all types that impact and disrupt lives and livelihoods,” said AccuWeather network general manager Sarah Katt. “Since not everyone has access to cable, and with more people becoming increasingly more invested in weather and its impact to people, communities, and businesses, the launch of AccuWeather NOW is a natural extension of our global weather footprint and six decades of expertise.”

As simple as it is, the weather has become a new foothold of sorts for news organizations looking to create a streaming service. Fox is expected to launch Fox Weather in Q3 of 2021, and the Weather Channel will launch Weather Channel Plus in Q4 of 2021.

Suffice to say, the weather streaming news industry has gone from being a section at the bottom of a platform’s menu to a dedicated and well-funded venture that’s created plenty of competition. AccuWeather NOW looks to carve its own niche by applying context to the weather and how it will affect the world at large.

“In addition to breaking weather news, AccuWeather NOW will feature, dramatic weather video; stories illustrating the potential impact of forecasted weather on sports, health and other everyday activities; engaging social weather content from popular platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and others; as well as long-form storytelling of major weather events and environmental wonders around the world,” said Katt.