Active Service Members, Veterans Get Free Access to NBCUniversal’s Olympic and Paralympic Coverage

US service members and honorably discharged veterans around the world are going to be able to stream NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games for free, according to a joint announcement from NBCUniversal and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service on Wednesday.

This will mark the third time the Exchange Service has worked with NBCUniversal on this effort, working in conjunction with local cable, satellite, and other multichannel video programming distributors.

As a result, service members and honorably discharged veterans worldwide can stream more than 5,500 hours of the Tokyo Games on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app — including all 41 sports and 339 medal events, plus the Opening and Closing ceremonies.

This arrangement includes access to the top stories and moments of the Paralympic Games as well as athlete profiles and interviews — with a special focus on Team USA.

The coverage will include streams of all of NBCUniversal’s linear channels, including NBC’s primetime show, as well as feeds from all of the competition sessions.

“The Exchange is honored to partner with Comcast NBCUniversal to deliver the Olympics to military members and their families, wherever they are called to serve,” said Tom Shull, the Exchange’s Director/CEO. “Few events unify the world like the Olympic Games, and the Exchange is looking forward to helping service members cheer on Team USA.”

To access the coverage from their computers and personal devices, service members can visit NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app and choose the Exchange as their service provider.

Because of content rights restrictions, an active account on ShopMyExchange.com will be required. Additional information can be found on the Exchange’s Community Hub.

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will take place July 23-Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan, while the Paralympic Games will run from Aug. 24-Sep. 5.