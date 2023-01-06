All but Six of 2022’s Top-100 TV Broadcasts Were Sports; 82 Were NFL Games

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before — people really love watching live sports, especially the NFL.

On Friday, the Sports Business Journal released its findings of the top 100 telecasts of 2022 and found that 94 were sports-related, and 82 of those were NFL games. Obviously, the top broadcasts were all NFL games and all had major stakes: No. 1 was Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, followed by the NFC and AFC Championship games.

The only non-NFL broadcast to crack the top 20 was President Biden’s State of the Union Address on March 1. Given that 2022 was an election year, it might not be surprising that there were four political programs in the top 100 last year, but obviously, nothing tops the NFL.

You can check out the full top 20 below (figures courtesy of Sports Business Journal):

Rank Network(s) Date Telecast Viewers 1 NBC 2/13 Super Bowl LVI: Rams-Bengals 110,400,000 2 Fox 1/30 NFC Championship: Rams-49ers 50,225,000 3 CBS 1/30 AFC Championship: Chiefs-Bengals 47,851,000 4 CBS 1/23 AFC Divisional Playoff: Chiefs-Bills 42,736,000 5 Fox 11/24 NFL: Giants-Cowboys (Thanksgiving) 42,058,000 6 CBS / Nickelodeon 1/16 NFC Wild Card: 49ers-Cowboys 41,496,000 7 NBC 1/23 NFC Divisional Playoff: Buccaneers-Rams 39,880,000 8 Fox 1/22 NFC Divisional Playoff: Packers-49ers 36,923,000 9 multiple 3/1 State of the Union (President Biden address) 34,646,000 10 CBS 11/24 NFL: Bills-Lions (Thanksgiving) 31,782,000 11 CBS 1/22 AFC Divisional Playoff: Titans-Bengals 30,752,000 12 Fox 1/16 NFC Wild Card: Buccaneers-Eagles 30,373,000 13 NBC 1/16 AFC Wild Card: Chiefs-Steelers 30,185,000 14 Fox 11/13 NFL: Cowboys-Packers 29,171,000 15 NBC 1/15 AFC Wild Card: Bengals-Raiders 28,910,000 16 Fox 12/24 NFL: Eagles-Cowboys 27,832,000 17 CBS 11/20 NFL: Cowboys-Vikings 27,546,000 18 CBS 9/18 NFL: Bengals-Cowboys 27,389,000 19 Fox 1/2 NFL: Cardinals-Cowboys 26,786,000 20 Fox 9/25 NFL: Packers-Buccaneers 26,399,000

Even without NFL football, sports still reign supreme, thanks in part to the 2022 Beijing Olympics. According to SBJ, if you removed all of the NFL games from the ratings, the Winter Games and college football would have eight top-50 telecasts apiece, the MLB and the NBA would have six, college basketball would appear five times, and FIFA World Cup matches would account for four. The Kentucky Derby would be the only other sporting event to crack the top 50 on a non-pro football list. No hockey or women’s sports managed to crack the top 100 in any capacity.

Shockingly, the number of sporting events accounting for the top 100 broadcasts actually fell compared to 2021 — but only by one — though the ratio of NFL games in the top 100 grew, even with the NFL’s move to Prime Video for “Thursday Night Football.” In 2021, 75 of the top 100 broadcasts were NFL games.

Unfortunately for the streaming faithful, none of the admittedly mediocre “Thursday Night Football” games cracked the top 100, but a stronger slate next year could change that. Regardless, there’s a reason broadcast companies paid over $100 billion for the NFL’s rights and why they’ll shell out big bucks for any live sports content.

What were the non-sports events that cracked the top 100? That would be the aforementioned State of the Union address, two televised congressional hearings from the January 6 committee, a televised speech to Congress from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the “Slapgate” Academy Awards.

You can check out the entire top 100 below: