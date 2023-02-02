Amazon Freevee to Air ‘Neighbours’ Episodes Ahead of Series Return on Prime Video

“Neighbours” was one of the biggest shows ever in Australia, with a massive 38-season run spanning from 1985 to 2022. During that time, the soap opera aired almost 9,000 episodes featuring countless iconic Australian actors, such as Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue, and Liam Hemsworth. When the show came to an end in 2022, the finale was watched live by millions of adoring fans who believed that the long-running show was coming to an end.

That was until November 2022, when it was announced that Fremantle Australia, the show’s production company, and Prime Video had reached an agreement to restart production of the beloved soap. This news, which came as a delight to many of the show’s dedicated fans, and Amazon has even more good news for Australian soap fans, especially those in the United States and United Kingdom.

In order to ease potential new viewers into the extremely long-running series, Freevee is releasing a collection of iconic and celebrated episodes of “Neighbours” on Feb. 23. The drop will include the entire 2012 season of the show, which features a variety of impactful moments from the show. Additionally, the streaming service will release a collection of episodes featuring some of the most iconic actors to ever appear on the show.

Now, every month until the debut of the series revival, a library season of “Neighbours” will launch on Freevee. When the series returns, it will again feature stars Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Jackie Woodburne, and will pick up right where it left off with the 2022 series finale. The rebooted soap will air on Freevee in the U.S. and the U.K. and stream on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, and South Africa.

In addition to the collection of episodes made available before the show’s return, Prime Video will be launching “Neighbours”-centric free ad-supported streaming channels, including “Neighbours: Looking Back” and “Best of Neighbours.” These channels will give long-time fans an opportunity to relive some of their favorite memories from series history, while allowing new fans a chance to catch up on some of the biggest storylines, characters, romances, and surprises.