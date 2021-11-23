Amazon Prime Video Black Friday Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Amazon may be our default destination for Black Friday deals, but what about discounts on their excellent streaming service? Are there coupons or ways to save on Prime Video? It turns out, there are lots of ways to enjoy the service at a discounted rate. Let’s take a look.

| Hulu | 30-Day Free Trial | $6.99 | 30-Day Free Trial |

| Paramount+ | 30-Day Free Trial | $9.99 | 30-Day Free Trial |

| Sling TV | $25 OFF Your First Month + Free Showtime | $10 First Month | Get $25 OFF your first month |

| Philo | 50% OFF Your First Month | $12.50 First Month | Get 50% OFF your first month W/ Code: WATCHPHILONOV |

| HBO Max | 16% OFF When You Pre-Pay Annually | $8.33-$12.50 per Month | Sign Up Now |

| discovery+ | $0.99 For 3 Months | $4.99 | Sign Up Now |

| AMC+ | $0.99 For 2 Months | $0.99 For 2 Months | Sign Up Now |

| Showtime | $0.99 For 2 Months | $0.99 For 2 Months | Sign Up Now |

1. Free Trial

Amazon Prime Video has one of the most generous free trials in the streaming world. You’ll get 30 days to explore Prime’s excellent original series and award-winning movies. In addition to the originals, Prime always has a rotating library of quality films, including some obscure finds that can be difficult to stream otherwise.

2. Free with Metro by T-Mobile

Get unlimited high-speed data, plus access to award-winning Amazon Originals, movies and TV shows, and more – all on T-Mobile's Unlimited Plan with Amazon Prime Included.

3. Cheap Channels

One of the great parts of Amazon Prime Video is that you can add “channels” - additional subscriptions to other streaming services that you can access through the Prime Video interface. There’s an incredible sale right now. You can get several channels for just 99 cents for the next two months. Here’s the list:

4. Other Great Streaming Deals

About Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video offers a staggering number of movie and TV shows for a very low price. In many cases, 4K versions are available at no additional cost. Prime Video is home to some compelling content for adults, like “The Expanse,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” “The Boys,” and “Fleabag.” Beyond its popular shows, there are also award-winning original films, like “Sound of Metal,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “The Tomorrow War,” and “Manchester by the Sea.”

A rotating library of blockbusters and lesser-known films also flow through the Amazon Prime Video portal. The interface can be frustrating and there’s certainly a lot of trash to wade through, but Prime packs a punch for any cord-cutter.