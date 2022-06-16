Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’ Is Coming July 12; What Should Streamers Expect?

Amazon has announced the dates for its wildly popular annual “Prime Day” event, which is actually spread over two days this year, falling on July 12 and 13. Deals have already started showing up, but the big deals will drop during that two-day stretch, which is when Amazon Prime members will be able to save a boatload of cash on electronics, kitchen stuff, pet supplies, everyday essentials, books, movies, music, and much more.

However, you don’t have to wait until Prime Day to start saving. Amazon says that starting on June 21, members will be able to save up to 55% on select Amazon devices, including Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids, Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits, Halo Band, Luna Controller, Fire 7 Tablet (2019 release), Echo Dot (4th Gen) with a Free Smart Bulb, Ring Alarm Security Kit 8-Piece (2nd Gen), Blink Video Doorbell, eero mesh WiFi routers, and more.

For streamers, you can already take advantage of some of these deals on Fire TV devices.

One of the biggest discounts already available is on the Amazon Fire TV Cube, which, at just $69.99, is over 40% off its $119.99 price. The device combines an Amazon Echo and Fire TV in a single device.

If you are an NFL fan, you will need to become a Prime Member to stream “adding Thursday Night Football” starting this fall, so now would be a good time to signup and get the perfect streaming setup.

If you want to get ahead of the action, you can earn a $10 credit to use on Prime Day if you complete the following Prime activities: Stream Prime Video, listen to Prime Music, borrow a Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited book or add one to their library, and make a Prime-shipping eligible purchase. Click here to learn more about the deal.

Prime Day kicks off on July 12 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) and runs through June 13 for Prime members in the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.