AMC+ Partners with Verizon to Give New Customers 12 Months Free Ahead of ‘The Walking Dead’ Season Premiere

Beginning on Thursday, new Verizon home internet or wireless customers can get a free one-year subscription to AMC+. This offer applies to all new Verizon home internet customers, regardless of speed. New wireless customers must purchase a smartphone on a new line on select Verizon Unlimited plans.

If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, this deal comes at the perfect time. The final season premieres on August 15, and you can stream new episodes each week on AMC+. Episodes will premiere a week later on AMC.

“Enhancing the way that fans enjoy their beloved content is at the center of what we do at Verizon,” says Erin McPherson, the company’s head of content partnerships. “Adding up to 12 months of AMC+ on us to our robust set of content offerings is just one more way we’re able to give our customers unique experiences.”

“Verizon has been a great and valued partner over the years, and we are pleased to now extend that partnership to our new premium streaming bundle, AMC+,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks. “Over the last year, we have seen tremendous interest in AMC+ from consumers and our distribution partners, and the launch of this new partnership with Verizon couldn’t be better timed.”

In the past, Verizon has made other similar offers. With select unlimited plans, Verizon customers can now get six months of Disney+ for free. In 2019, Verizon offered Disney+ free for an entire year for 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless users. This partnership was effective for Disney+ and Verizon since two-thirds of subscribers continued paying for Disney+ after the first year.

Verizon also partnered with discovery+ when it launched in January. Qualifying Verizon customers received a free year-long subscription to discovery+. This offer is still active.

Last week, Verizon extended its partnership with Sling TV to give Verizon Wireless, Fios, or 5G Home customers two free months.