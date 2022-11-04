AMC’s Streaming Subscribers Reaches 11.1 Million in Q3 2022, Up 44% Since Last Year

AMC Networks revealed that they had reached 11.1 million streaming subscribers at the end of Q3 2022. In total the company added 300K subscribers across AMC+, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, Shudder and Sundance Now, growing from the 10.8 million they reported in Q2 2022. The company says they have seen a 44% growth in subscribers since Q3 last year.

While AMC’s streamers all operate as standalone services, content from Acorn TV, Shudder, and Sundance Now can also be found under the AMC+ umbrella.

Chief Executive Officer Christina Spade said: “We have 11.1 million paid subscribers as of the end of the third quarter, representing 44% growth from the prior year and streaming revenue growth of 41%. Our ability to break through the competition with our highly- engaging content, as we further reconstitute our revenue mix, positions us well for long-term success and value creation.”

AMC executives have remained determined to hit 20 to 25 million subscribers by 2025, and have already achieved their long-stated goal of getting to at least half of that number by the end of 2022. The new additions in the third quarter have brought the company that much closer to hitting its 2025 target.

The series finale of “Better Call Saul” drew in a large new audience for AMC, and the new numbers indicate it was able to retain that audience with new shows like the latest adaptation of Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire,” as well as the fall premiere of “The Walking Dead.” The company is still looking for its next big hit after the end of “Saul,” but those spooky, supernatural shows are the perfect fall fare.

AMC will say goodbye to “The Walking Dead” soon, as the series is in the midst of airing part 3 of its 11th and final season. The show was a monster success for AMC, at one point becoming the most-watched cable or broadcast show among 18-49-year-old viewers in television history.

As its streaming services — individually and collectively — have expanded their market share, AMC is proceeding very deliberately with its corporate growth strategy. The company is laser-focused on providing the types of quality content that their linear and streaming brands are known for. Over the summer its flagship streamer — AMC+ — announced plans to expand into multiple European countries next year, which should help get the platform to execs’ 20-25M subscriber target.