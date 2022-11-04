AMC’s Streaming Subscribers Reaches 11.1 Million in Q3 2022, Up 44% Since Last Year
AMC Networks revealed that they had reached 11.1 million streaming subscribers at the end of Q3 2022. In total the company added 300K subscribers across AMC+, Acorn TV, ALLBLK, Shudder and Sundance Now, growing from the 10.8 million they reported in Q2 2022. The company says they have seen a 44% growth in subscribers since Q3 last year.
While AMC’s streamers all operate as standalone services, content from Acorn TV, Shudder, and Sundance Now can also be found under the AMC+ umbrella.
Chief Executive Officer Christina Spade said: “We have 11.1 million paid subscribers as of the end of the third quarter, representing 44% growth from the prior year and streaming revenue growth of 41%. Our ability to break through the competition with our highly- engaging content, as we further reconstitute our revenue mix, positions us well for long-term success and value creation.”
AMC executives have remained determined to hit 20 to 25 million subscribers by 2025, and have already achieved their long-stated goal of getting to at least half of that number by the end of 2022. The new additions in the third quarter have brought the company that much closer to hitting its 2025 target.
The series finale of “Better Call Saul” drew in a large new audience for AMC, and the new numbers indicate it was able to retain that audience with new shows like the latest adaptation of Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire,” as well as the fall premiere of “The Walking Dead.” The company is still looking for its next big hit after the end of “Saul,” but those spooky, supernatural shows are the perfect fall fare.
AMC will say goodbye to “The Walking Dead” soon, as the series is in the midst of airing part 3 of its 11th and final season. The show was a monster success for AMC, at one point becoming the most-watched cable or broadcast show among 18-49-year-old viewers in television history.
As its streaming services — individually and collectively — have expanded their market share, AMC is proceeding very deliberately with its corporate growth strategy. The company is laser-focused on providing the types of quality content that their linear and streaming brands are known for. Over the summer its flagship streamer — AMC+ — announced plans to expand into multiple European countries next year, which should help get the platform to execs’ 20-25M subscriber target.
-
AMC+
AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that includes the best from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited containing original, award-winning series, popular movies, festival favorites, plus horror, sci-fi, true crime, and thrillers. You can subscribe to AMC+ for $8.99 / month or save over 40% with the annual plan for $59.88 / year.
If you are a Prime Video subscriber, subscribing through that platform allows you to watch either in Prime Video or on the AMC+ app.
-
Shudder
Shudder is a streaming video service specializing in horror, thriller and supernatural fiction titles. The service has a vast library of both classic and contemporary films as well as new, original programming such as Wolf Creek, and Slaxx. Shudder also benefits from content courtesy of AMC including Eli Roth's History of Horror and fan-favorite zombie survival series The Walking Dead. The platform is available to users in the U.S., Canada, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland.
Shudder is available at a subscription rate of $5.99 / month. However, a subscription of $56.99 / year upfront works out to $4.75 a month for those who are confident in their unwavering appetite for quirky slashers and genre-bending sci-fi.
We recommend adding Shudder as a channel through Amazon Prime Video for maximum flexibility.
-
Sundance Now
Sundance Now is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.
- Sundance Now
- $6.99 / month
- YouTube TV
- $71.99 / month
-
ALLBLK
ALLBLK a video streaming service that focuses on modern Black TV and film with a long list of new originals, exclusives, independent features, popular network TV, nostalgic Black cinema, stage plays, and lots more. There are about 200+ titles in total.
A monthly subscription costs $5.99/month and an annual subscription is $59.99/year. You can also get the channel as an add-on within Amazon Prime Video after a 7-day free trial. While there are no offline downloads, subscribers can stream on as many devices at a time as they want.
The service was previously called UMC - The Urban Movie Channel.
-
Acorn TV
Acorn TV is an excellent choice for viewing television programming (and the occasional film) produced outside the United States, primarily content from the United Kingdom. The service also creates original content and has a library of hundreds of TV shows. Of particular note are their award-winning mysteries and dramas. Easy on the wallet, a monthly subscription allows for simultaneous streams from up to four devices, all commercial-free. There are no options for offline download, however, and the service only allows for one profile. While Acorn TV is largely safe for all ages, there is no content geared specifically for children. As such, the service does not provide any parental controls.